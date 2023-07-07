WORLD
4 MIN READ
Top FARC dissident leader Ivan Marquez dead in Venezuela — report
Marquez was a senior commander of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, also known as FARC, which signed peace deal in 2016 that ended five decades of conflict but he later returned to arms citing Bogota's betrayal.
Top FARC dissident leader Ivan Marquez dead in Venezuela — report
Ivan Marquez of FARC speaks during a news conference in Bogota, Colombia April 10, 2018.  / Photo: Reuters
July 7, 2023

Ivan Marquez, the well-known leader of a faction of former FARC rebels who returned to arms after a peace deal with Colombia's government, has died in Venezuela, two sources familiar with the matter told the Reuters news agency.

Though most members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia [FARC] demobilised under the 2016 deal, which ended the FARC's role in the country's nearly 60-year conflict, two major groups reject it and, according to security forces, have continued to participate in drug trafficking and illegal mining.

"The information provided by the group is that he died in a hospital in Caracas, where he received medical attention for serious injuries he suffered in an attack in Venezuela at the end of June 2022," said a source close to the Segunda Marquetalia, Marquez's rebel group.

The attack against Marquez, whose real name was Luciano Marin Arango, may have been led by Ivan Mordisco, leader of a rival FARC dissident group, according to security sources.

Colombia's Defence Minister Ivan Velasquez told journalists there was still no official information on Marquez's death.

Venezuela's Ministry of Information did not immediately respond to questions sent by Reuters.

Marquez was one of the negotiators of the deal, but abandoned it two years later, in 2018, after his nephew was arrested and sent to the United States.

Marquez later emerged as the leader of Segunda Marquetalia.

The group has 1,670 members, and most are combatants, according to security agency reports seen by Reuters.

RelatedColombia's FARC dissidents group EMC ready for May peace talks

Destination Venezuela

Leftist President Gustavo Petro has pledged to end Colombia's conflict through deals with armed groups, but plans to hold talks with the dissidents have stumbled on uncertainty over whether they are eligible for a peace or surrender deal.

Marquez died in Venezuela, the two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, which also included an intelligence source.

A number of major FARC dissident leaders have been killed in Venezuela, and the Colombian military says dissidents have a significant presence in the neighbouring country.

Colombian intelligence last year reported that Miguel Botach e Santillana, better known as Gentil Duarte — a dissident commander who clashed with the Segunda Marquetalia — was presumed dead following clashes with rivals in Venezuela.

Both Seuxis Hernandez and Hernan Dario Velasquez — better known as Jesus Santrich and El Paisa, respectively — were both reported killed in Venezuela in 2021.

Petro reopened diplomatic and trade relations with Venezuela, and Venezuela is a guarantor at Colombia's peace talks with the National Liberation Army rebels.

RelatedDeadly clashes erupt between ELN rebels, ex-FARC fighters in Colombia
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us