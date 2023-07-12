WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nine soldiers killed in terrorist attack on Pakistan military facility
Newly-founded terror group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan or TJP claims responsibility for assault in southwestern province that officials say also left all five attackers and a female passerby dead.
Nine soldiers killed in terrorist attack on Pakistan military facility
Gas-rich Balochistan province at the border of Afghanistan and Iran has been the scene of a low-level insurgency for more than two decades.  / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 12, 2023

Terrorists have attacked a security post in southwest Pakistan, triggering an intense shootout that left nine soldiers, five attackers and a female passerby dead, officials and the military have said.

The newly formed terror group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on Wednesday without providing further details.

Hours after the attack, Pakistan's military said in a statement that "a group of terrorists launched a dastardly attack" in the garrison district of Zhob in the southwestern Balochistan province.

The "initial attempt of terrorists to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty," it read.

The shootout left three attackers and four soldiers dead, while five troops were critically wounded.

The military later said the security forces, in a search operation, killed two more attackers who had escaped.

Earlier, a senior government official, Azam Kakar, said the attackers were armed with assault rifles and apparently wanted to sneak into a compound housing military offices and troops' residences.

Kakar said the shootout lasted for hours and a woman died after getting caught in the crossfire.

RelatedExplained: Pakistan's Taliban insurgency and the deadly cycle of violence

Low-level insurgency

The gas-rich Balochistan province at the border of Afghanistan and Iran has been the scene of a low-level insurgency for more than two decades, with Baloch separatists in the province demanding complete autonomy or a larger share of the province's gas and mineral resources.

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP terror group, also has a presence in Balochistan and has claimed multiple past attacks there.

The terrorist group is separate from yet allied with the Afghan Taliban, which rules the neighbouring country.

TTP terrorists have stepped up attacks since revoking a ceasefire agreement with the government in late 2022, including the bombing of a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar that killed more than 100 people in January.

Kabul's Taliban government denies the claim by the Pakistani government that TTP terrorists have shifted operational bases to Afghanistan.

RelatedWhat is Pakistan offering this terrorist group in return for peace?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us