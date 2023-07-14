CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Heavy rain hits South Korea causing power cuts, evacuations
North Korea has also been getting heavy rains and might open floodgates at dams on rivers flowing across the border between the two Koreas.
Heavy rain hits South Korea causing power cuts, evacuations
Last summer, the capital city of Seoul was hit with floods caused by the heaviest rain in 115 years, inundating semi-basement flats in low-lying neighbourhoods.  / Photo: AP
July 14, 2023

The South Korean government has put officials on high alert for the height of the summer monsoon season as torrential rain swept across the country, causing power cuts and forcing more than a hundred people to evacuate their homes.

Over 4,000 households have experienced power cuts in the capital, Seoul, due to the heavy rain that began on Sunday with 135 people forced to evacuate nationwide, as of 6 a.m., according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety.

One person is missing in the southern city of Busan while one has been injured in South Jeolla Province.

In a meeting with government agencies, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on on Friday ensuring "no casualties were caused" was of utmost importance and ordered officials to stay on alert. More than 10,500 police were put on traffic duty and increased patrols.

Heaviest rain in 115 years

Last summer, the capital city of Seoul was hit with floods caused by the heaviest rain in 115 years, inundating semi-basement flats in low-lying neighbourhoods, including in the largely affluent Gangnam district.

North Korea has also been getting heavy rains and might open floodgates at dams on rivers flowing across the border between the two Koreas, Han added.

"Heavy rain is expected in Hwanghae Province and we need to thoroughly prepare for the possibility that North Korea might release water from its Hwanggang Dam," he said, referring to the North's central region.

Such water releases, often without notice by Pyongyang, have caused sudden surge of water in rivers that in previous years caused flooding and resulted in deaths in the South.

The Unification Ministry, which handles relations with the North, said on Friday it again sent a message last month requesting notice in the event of water release but received no response.

RelatedIn pictures: Record rainfall floods South Korean capital, several dead
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us