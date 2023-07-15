CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
South Korea floods kill two dozen, more than 1,000 evacuated
A third day of torrential rains, resulting in landslides and the overflow of a dam, led to mass evacuations.
South Korea floods kill two dozen, more than 1,000 evacuated
Local governments' evacuation orders covered more than 7,000 people at various times, according to provincial authorities. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 15, 2023

At least 24 people have died and 10 more are missing after heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in South Korea, the Yonhap News Agency reported Saturday, citing local disaster relief officials.

"According to rescue authorities, an initial count indicated 24 people have died due to heavy rain so far," Yonhap reported, adding that another 10 people were missing, mostly buried by landslides or after falling into a flooded reservoir.

As of 11 am (0200 GMT) on Saturday, 1,567 people had been evacuated nationwide, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, and the number could rise as water overtopped the dam in North Chungcheong province.

Local governments' evacuation orders covered more than 7,000 people at various times, according to provincial authorities.

As of 9 am, more than 2,700 tonnes of water per second was flowing into Goesan Dam, the maximum it can discharge.

RelatedHeavy rain hits South Korea causing power cuts, evacuations

Korea Railroad Corp said it was halting all slow trains and some bullet trains, while other bullet trains might be delayed due to slower operation, as landslides, track flooding and falling rocks threatened safety.

A slow train derailed late on Friday when a landslide threw earth and sand over tracks in North Chungcheong province, the transport ministry said. The engineer was injured , but no passengers were on board.

In a meeting with government agencies on Saturday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for the military to actively join in rescue activities, working with government officials to mobilise equipment and manpower.

RelatedGiant panda gives birth to twin cubs in South Korea for the 1st time
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel attempted to assassinate Iran president: Tehran
EU hopeful of reaching US trade deal by July 9 to avoid tariffs
Military ties with Pakistan part of routine cooperation: China
Malaysia reaffirms independent economic policy after Trump's tariff threat on BRICS countries
US-backed group proposes 'Human Transit Areas' for relocating Palestinians in Gaza: report
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us