Four people were killed in Russia when a hot water pipe burst in a Moscow shopping mall, the city mayor said.

In a statement, Sergey Sobyanin said on Saturday that there are also injured people who suffered severe burns, but without specifying their number.

Russian media reported, citing medical sources, that at least nine people were injured.

Video footage showed flooding throughout the building and steam flowing out of a doorway.

The mall, known as Vremena Goda (The Seasons), opened in 2007 and houses over 150 stores.

"We are providing medical assistance to all the victims," Sobyanin said.