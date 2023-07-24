The Museum Hotel in Türkiye's scenic Cappadocia region is now listed among the world's 50 best luxurious hotels, the American-style magazine Robb Report announced Monday.

The hotel, the only one from Türkiye to be entered in the list, secured its place among the few finest hotels worldwide.

Built into ancient ruins and caves, the Relais & Chateaux-endorsed “living museum” is filled with historical monuments from the Hittite, Roman, Seljuk and Ottoman periods, which are all registered with the Nevsehir Museum.

The magazine noted that none of the 34 rooms at the resort are the same, including “Harem Cave” or the “Divine Suite,” which has one of the best views in the region.

Located in Uchisar at the pinnacle of UNESCO World Heritage site Cappadocia in central Anatolia's Nevsehir province, Museum Hotel was opened in 2003.

"The biggest and best suites even include large swimming pools inside," said Jonathan Alder, one of 21 travel specialists endorsed by the Robb Report.

"The breakfast is amongst the best I’ve ever had in my life, and the dinners are so good you won’t even want to consider another restaurant. They even have their own winery offsite, truly making the entire experience remarkable," Alder added.

Rocky plateau

Tolga Tosun, the hotel's general manager, said: "At Museum Hotel, we always prioritise our mission to offer the highest level of luxury and service to our guests."

"Being featured on such a reputable list is a testament to our team's dedicated work and passionate efforts," Tosun added.

Cappadocia is famed for its valleys, plateaus and hills, its fairy-tale landscape of cones, pillars and mushroom-like chimneys, mysterious underground cities, houses carved into rocks and rock-hewn chapels used by early Christians.

The rocky plateau was formed by natural processes spanning millions of years, with wind and rain eroding soft layers of volcanic ash and lava.