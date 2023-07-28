Friday, July 28, 2023

1740 GMT — President Vladimir Putin said that Russia and the African leaders attending a summit in Saint Petersburg had agreed to promote a multipolar world order and to fight "neo-colonialism".

Putin hailed the "commitment of all our states to the formation of a just and democratic multipolar world order" during a statement to the media following the summit.

The Russian leader also mentioned the "joint determination to counter neo-colonialism, the practice of applying illegitimate sanctions, and attempts to undermine traditional moral values."

The two-day summit was seen as a test of Russia's support in Africa, where Russia retains backing despite international isolation sparked by the military campaign in Ukraine.

Putin said participants "demonstrated their independence and real interest in developing cooperation with our country."

The representatives of 49 countries, including 17 heads of state, had confirmed they would attend.

Participants signed a joint declaration that called for "the establishment of a more just, balanced and stable multipolar world order, firmly opposing all types of international confrontation in the African continent."

More updates 👇

1842 GMT — EU sanctions 7 Russian individuals, 5 entities for spreading disinformation

The European Union sanctioned seven more Russian individuals and five entities for allegedly engaging in an online disinformation campaign in support of war in Ukraine.

The EU Council in a statement blamed seven Russian individuals and five entities for conducting a digital information manipulation campaign called "RRN" (Recent Reliable News), which was "aimed at distorting information and disseminating propaganda in support of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine."

The campaign involves fake web pages imitating national media outlets and government websites, as well as fake social media accounts, according to the statement.

"We are targeting those carrying out information manipulation and interference as part of a broader hybrid campaign by Russia against the EU and the member states," said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in the statement.

1543 GMT — Moscow says intercepted two Ukraine missiles over south Russia

Russia said it intercepted two Ukrainian missiles over its southern Rostov region bordering Ukraine, with at least a dozen people wounded by debris falling on the city of Taganrog.

Regions bordering Ukraine have seen regular drone strikes and shelling since Moscow launched its military campaign in February last year, but have hardly ever been targeted by missiles.

"Russian air defence equipment detected the Ukrainian missile and intercepted it in the air. The debris of the downed Ukrainian missile fell on the territory of Taganrog," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

1407 GMT — Over a dozen injured in blast in Russian city near Ukraine: governor

At least 15 people were injured in an explosion near a cafe in the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog near the border with Ukraine, the regional governor said. "A rocket supposedly exploded.

Rescuers are at the scene. There are no dead. There are several injured to whom ambulances have been dispatched," Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram, later adding that 15 people suffered "light injuries".

1208 GMT — Ukraine says Russia is threatening civilian vessels in Black Sea

The Ukrainian president's chief of staff has claimed that Russia is threatening civilian vessels in the Black Sea, and urged the international community to condemn what he said were "the methods of terrorists".

Russia last week quit a deal brokered by Türkiye allowing Ukraine to safely export grain via the Black Sea and warned that ships heading to Ukrainian seaports could be considered military targets.

"Russian warships are threatening civilians in the Black Sea, violating all norms of international maritime law," Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

In a separate statement, Ukraine's border guard service said it had intercepted a warning communicated by a Russian warship to a civilian vessel near a Ukrainian port on Thursday. It did not identify the name of the ship or the port.

The statement quoted the Russian party as saying: "I am warning you about the ban on movement to the ports of Ukraine."

"Also, the transport of any cargo to Ukraine is considered by the Russian side to be the potential transportation of military cargo," it was quoted as saying, adding that the country of the vessel's flag would be considered a party to the conflict in Ukraine.

1207 GMT — Poland's lawmakers approve a divisive law on Russian influence

Poland’s lawmakers have voted to approve a controversial law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and is criticised by the US and the European Union.

The law was proposed in May by Poland's ruling right-wing Law and Justice party and critics see it as primarily targeting opposition leader and former Prime Minister Donald Tusk, before a parliamentary election scheduled for this fall.

Following criticism, President Andrzej Duda proposed urgent amendments to tone it down.

The lower house, or Sejm, voted 235-214 with four abstentions to reject the Senate’s veto to the draft law amended by Duda. It only now requires Duda's signature to take effect.

The amended bill calls for a commission to check whether between 2007 and 2022 politicians have taken decisions under Russia’s influence that could threaten Poland’s security.

Duda has said it is needed for transparency's sake and to prevent Russia from influencing Poland’s stability in the future.

Poland is supporting neighbouring Ukraine to fight against Russia's military operation and is supplying weapons, humanitarian aid and political backing for Kiev. That has drawn harsh comments from Moscow.

1150 GMT — Qatar to provide Ukraine with $100M in humanitarian aid

Qatar will provide Ukraine with $100 million in humanitarian aid to support health, education and demining, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday after talks with the Gulf state's prime minister.

Qatar had earlier on Friday announced that Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al Thani, who also serves as foreign minister, was visiting Ukraine.

1133 GMT — Russian Olympic chief accuses IOC of siding with Ukraine

The head of Russia's Olympic Committee on Friday accused the International Olympic Committee of picking sides after it urged sports federations to show sensitivity when handling Ukrainian athletes.

"The statement in question indicates that the IOC determined for itself and picked a side in the political conflict, (and) began to act in the interests of this side," Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Telegram.

On Thursday, Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan was disqualified at the World Fencing Championships in Milan after refusing to shake the hand of her beaten Russian opponent Anna Smirnova.

The rules of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) state that the two fencers must shake hands.

Following the incident, the IOC urged international federations to "handle situations involving Ukrainian and individual neutral athletes with the necessary degree of sensitivity".

0940 GMT — Putin considers proposals by African leaders to end Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow is "carefully" examining proposals made by some African leaders to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"We respect your initiatives and we are examining them carefully," Putin said on the second day of a Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg.

"Previous mediation initiatives were monopolised by so-called advanced democracies. Now Africa too is ready to help resolve problems that appear to be outside of its area of priorities," he said.

The Russia-Africa summit comes after Russia pulled out of a deal to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, raising concern among African nations.

0930 GMT — Qatari prime minister in Ukraine, meeting PM: statement

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al Thani, who also serves as foreign minister, is on a visit to Ukraine, the ministry has said.

He will meet Ukraine's prime minister and foreign minister, it said.

0911 GMT — Egyptian leader urges Russia to revive Black Sea grain deal

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi has urged Russia to revive the Black Sea grain deal, in which it had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports despite the war, which collapsed last week.

Sisi told at the Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg that it was "essential to reach agreement" on reviving the deal, which Russia quit because it said Ukraine and the West were failing to hold up their end of the bargain.

Food importer Egypt is one of the key buyers of Black Sea grains.

0904 GMT — Congo Republic leader urges end to Russia-Ukraine conflict

Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso has called for an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying a peace plan put forward by African leaders deserved attention.

Nguesso spoke at a Russia-Africa forum in St Petersburg hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said the peace proposal would be discussed later in the day.

0420 GMT — Russia says thwarted Ukraine drone attack in Moscow region

Russia's defence ministry has said it thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack in the Moscow region overnight.

"The UAV was destroyed by means of air defence," the ministry said on Telegram, adding that there were no casualties or damage.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had earlier announced the attack, without specifying its location.

"An enemy drone attack attempt was made," he said on Telegram.

The attempted strike comes days after Ukraine claimed a drone attack in central Moscow.

0514 GMT — Japan expands sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion

Japan has dialled up sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, announcing an expanded list that included an export ban on electric vehicles.

Tokyo has already frozen assets of Russian individuals and groups, and banned the export of goods to Russia's military-related organisations, as well as the export of construction and engineering services.

The new sanctions, approved by the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, will take effect on August 9.

"As it's been more than a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, we have been expanding the list of items" under the export ban, ministry official Noriyuki Kuroda told reporters.

2116 GMT —US hopes to deliver Abrams tanks to Ukraine in September

US Abrams tanks are likely to arrive on the Ukrainian battlefield in September, Politico has reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A few Abrams tanks will be sent to Germany in August for refurbishment and once the process is complete the first batch will be shipped to Ukraine in September.

An official who didn’t address tank timelines but instead spoke more broadly about equipping and sustaining Ukraine for the long haul said the US is “working with our European allies to establish heavy maintenance repair facilities, especially for battle damage” to the Abrams tanks and other heavy armour that has been donated to Ukraine.

“At the same time, we’re assuring that they’re getting all of the appropriate training, not only for repair but spares,” the official said.

For our live updates from Wednesday (July 27), click here.