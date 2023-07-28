WORLD
General Abdourahamane Tchiani  named new Niger leader after 'coup'
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna says President Emmanuel Macron has spoken several times to "ousted" President Mohamed Bazoum since the “attempted coup” and that he is in good health.
On Thursday, several hundred people gathered in the capital, Niamey, and chanted support for the Russian private military group Wagner while waving Russian flags. / Photo: AP
July 28, 2023

Niger General Abdourahamane Tchiani has declared himself as the new leader of the country two days after the military said it had ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum in what appeared to be a bloodless coup.

General Abdourahamane appeared on state TV to make the announcement.

State media also said in a statement on Friday that the chief of the Presidential Guard has been named "president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland".

No other details were available.

The announcement came amid swirling speculation about the situation and if any mediation efforts were underway since elected President Bazoum was detained by army putschists since Wednesday.

Some of the last public communications from the government included a defiant tweet by the president on Thursday declaring that democracy would prevail and a call by Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou, on media outlet France 24, for Nigeriens to stand against the mutiny.

Bazoum was elected two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told French media on Friday that President Emmanuel Macron has spoken several times to Bazoum since what she described as an “attempted coup,” and that he is in good health.

“If you are hearing me speak of an attempted coup, that’s because we do not regard things as definitive,” French media quoted Colonna as saying.

She also spoke of “possible exists if those responsible for this attempt hear the message from the international community.”

Niger is seen as the last partner in the West’s efforts to battle militants linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh terror groups in Africa’s Sahel region, where Russia and the West have been vying for influence in the fight against terrorism.

People 'fed up'

On Thursday, several hundred people gathered in the capital, Niamey, and chanted support for the Russian private military group Wagner while waving Russian flags.

Later, they burned cars and ransacked the headquarters of the president's political party. “We’re fed up,” said Omar Issaka, one of the protestors.

“We are tired of being targeted by the men in the bush ... Down with the French people. We’re going to collaborate with Russia now,” he said.

Neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso have both ousted the French military, which previously provided aid in their fight against militants.

Mali has contracted Wagner, and it’s believed the mercenaries will soon be in Burkina Faso. Now, concerns are mounting that Niger will follow in their footsteps.

Earlier this week, The Economic Community of West African States said it was sending Benin President Patrice Talon to lead mediation efforts, but as of Friday Talon was not in the country.

During their first address to the nation Wednesday night, the mutineers urged “external partners” not to interfere.

