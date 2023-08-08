An Islamic funeral was conducted on Tuesday in Ireland for Sinead O'Connor who died last month in London.

Thousands, including Irish singers Bono and Bob Geldof, took part in the ceremony as her cortege passed through her former hometown of Bray, 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of the nation’s capital of Dublin .

Her coffin was cheered by fans as it navigated the streets of Bray where she lived for 15 years.

It stopped outside her former home to allow mourners to pay their respects.

Umar Al-Qadri, the Islamic scholar and chief imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland, led the service.

"Gifted with a voice that moved a generation of young people, she could reduce listeners to tears by her otherworldly resonance," he said.

O’Connor converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat but continued to perform under Sinead O’Connor.

Irish President Michael Higgins, wife Sabina and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar also attended the service.

"The outpouring of grief and appreciation of the life and work of Sinead O'Connor demonstrates the profound impact which she had on the Irish people,” Higgins said in a statement.

"The unique contribution of Sinead involved the experience of a great vulnerability combined with a superb, exceptional level of creativity that she chose to deliver through her voice, her music and her songs.”

O’Connor, who released 10 studio albums, including the 1990 hit single Nothing Compares 2 U, died July 26, 18 months after the death of her 17-year-old son Shane. She was 56.

The singer died at her home, although the cause of death has not yet been made public. Police said it was not suspicious.

Her family had said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead".

"Sad to hear of the passing of sister Shuhada Sadaqat, also known as Sinead O'Connor. She was a tender soul, may God, Most Merciful, grant her everlasting peace. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon (We come from Allah and to Allah is our eventual return)," British singer Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, said following O'Connor's death.