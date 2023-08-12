The death toll from floods has jumped to 57 in southeastern Bangladesh, while several others are still missing, as the swollen rivers started receding after causing massive damage, officials told.

The deaths were reported in four major southeastern districts between August 4 and 11. Of the total deaths, 21 were recorded in Cox’s Bazar, 20 in Chattogram, 10 in hilly Bandarban, and six in Rangamati district, officials said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Flood Forecasting and Warning Center warned that the major Jamuna, Brahmaputra, and Padma rivers would keep swelling in the plain areas in the next 72 hours.

A similar forecast was issued for Surma and other rivers in the northeastern districts. The northern Teesta River waters may swell over the danger level, the centre warned.

Monsoon rain is likely to be pouring in the major parts of the country in the next 24 hours starting on Saturday, it said in a flood warning report published on its website.

Southeastern region badly hit

Monsoon rains usually occur between June and September every year, affecting hundreds of thousands of people.

Since the beginning of this month, the southern and southeastern parts of the country have been experiencing heavy rains. Chittagong and Bandarban districts received record-breaking rainfall.

The flash floods also washed away hundreds of houses, submerged 5,000 hectares (12,355 acres) of crop fields and fish farms, and damaged vast stretches of roads in coastal Cox’s Bazar.

Officials said the flood situation in the region has started to improve with decreasing rainfall and receding floodwater.

People’s suffering, however, has not decreased yet.

According to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief on Friday, about 1 million people have been affected by floods so far.

Chittagong district Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md Saifullah Majumder said that 20 people were killed in Chittagong, and one person was missing as of Saturday due to heavy rains and floods caused by torrential downpours.

According to Cox's Bazar district administration, 21 people were killed and 480,000 people were affected by the flood. Apart from this, roads and 47 bridges were damaged by floods.

The Education Ministry, in a notification on Friday night, rescheduled the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examination in the flood-affected southeastern Chattogram district and two other education boards.

Earlier scheduled to be held on August 17, the exam will now be held on August 29.