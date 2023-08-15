WORLD
American tourists discovered sleeping off hangover atop Eiffel Tower
The two American tourists that were discovered napping at the summit of the 330-metre steel tower were taken for police questioning.
A team of specialised firefighters was sent to safely rescue two hungover tourists that passed out at the top of the Eiffel Tower. / Photo: AP
August 15, 2023

Two American tourists were found sleeping off a heavy night at the heights of Paris' Eiffel Tower.

The pair were spotted on Monday, after dodging security the night before, the monument's operator said Tuesday.

Security guards roused the men "in the early morning" as they were making their rounds before the French landmark's 9 am opening time, publicly-owned Eiffel Tower operator Sete said.

They "appear to have got stuck because of how drunk they were," Paris prosecutors said.

The intoxicated Americans had spent their illicit night under the stars in an area typically off-limits to the general public, situated between the Eiffel Tower's second and third tiers.

However, according to Sete, they "did not seem to present any evident danger."

After paying for an entry ticket around 10:40 pm on Sunday, the pair hopped security barriers while climbing down the stairs from the tower's top, a police source said.

Firefighters, including a specialised team trained in rescuing individuals from perilous heights, were dispatched to safely retrieve the trespassers, as stated by the police insider.

Both men were brought to the police station in Paris' seventh district for questioning, while Sete said it would file a criminal complaint.

The discovery of the nocturnal infiltrators delayed the tower's opening to the public on Monday morning for around an hour.

Two bomb threats on Saturday forced the evacuation of the landmark, and police are now investigating.

A further email with a bomb threat against the 330-metre (1080 feet) steel tower was sent to three Paris police stations on Monday, but police advised against evacuating it.

