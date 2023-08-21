WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Horrific images': Somalia bans TikTok, Telegram and 1XBet
Somalia's government gives internet service providers until August 24 to stop access to the applications, which it says "terrorists and immoral groups use to spread constant ... misinformation to the public."
'Horrific images': Somalia bans TikTok, Telegram and 1XBet
TikTok and 1XBet, which is popular in Somalia for betting, especially on football matches, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. / Photo: Reuters
August 21, 2023

Somalia has banned TikTok, messaging app Telegram and online betting website 1XBet to limit the spread of indecent content and propaganda, its communications minister said.

"The minister of communications orders internet companies to stop the aforementioned applications, which terrorists and immoral groups use to spread constant horrific images and misinformation to the public," the minister, Jama Hassan Khalif, said in a statement late on Sunday.

Members of terror group Al Shabab often post about their activities on TikTok and Telegram.

The decision comes days after Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said a military offensive against Al Shabab aims to eliminate the Al Qaeda-linked group in the next five months.

In response, Telegram said in a statement it "consistently removes terrorist propaganda in Somalia and worldwide". It added that it "actively moderated" harmful content on its platform.

TikTok and 1XBet, which is popular in Somalia for betting, especially on football matches, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The order gave internet service providers until August 24 to comply.

For its part, TikTok has been threatened with bans in the United States over its alleged ties to the Chinese government. The state of Montana became the first to ban the app in May.

RelatedExplained: Why are countries banning, penalising TikTok
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us