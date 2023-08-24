WORLD
2 MIN READ
G7 condemns North Korea's space launch as violation of peace
North Korea’s action "must be met with swift, united, robust international response," says joint G7 statement.
"North Korea cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear-weapon state under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)," UN Security Council added in a statement. / Photo: Reuters
August 24, 2023

The G7 countries have condemned "in the strongest terms" North Korea’s space launch using ballistic missile technology, stating it poses a "grave threat" to peace and stability.

"This launch is a clear, flagrant violation of multiple United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) and poses a grave threat to regional and international peace and stability," said a joint statement by the G7 foreign ministers and the European Union foreign policy chief on Thursday.

North Korea conducted the second launch of a military reconnaissance satellite, which ended in failure due to an error in the rocket's "emergency blasting system" during the third stage of flight, according to state media.

Recalling Pyongyang's "escalatory actions" through a record number of ballistic missile launches despite the repeated calls from the international community, the statement noted that these actions prove North Korea's determination to advance and diversify its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.

International response

"We once again reiterate our demand that North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons, existing nuclear programmes, and any other weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner and fully comply with all obligations under the relevant UNSCRs."

The foreign ministers also said that North Korea’s action "must be met with a swift, united, and robust international response," particularly by the UN Security Council.

"North Korea cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear-weapon state under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)," added the statement.

The G7 reiterated its commitment to working with relevant partners toward the goal of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

