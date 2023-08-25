WORLD
2 MIN READ
US official heads to West Africa in bid to undo Niger's coup
The senior US diplomat for sub-Saharan Africa Molly Phee will meet officials in Nigeria, Ghana and Chad.
US official heads to West Africa in bid to undo Niger's coup
Phee will visit Nigeria and Ghana -- democratic regional heavyweights that have led calls to restore Niger's elected government -- as well as Chad, Niger's turbulent neighbour and fellow partner in Western military operations. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 25, 2023

A senior United States official is headed to West Africa in a new diplomatic bid to find a way to reverse a month-old military takeover in Niger.

Molly Phee, the US Assistant Secretary, on her trip "will raise the shared goals of preserving Niger's hard-earned democracy and achieving the immediate release of President Bazoum, his family and those members of his government unjustly detained," the State Department said in a statement Friday.

Phee will visit Nigeria and Ghana - democratic regional heavyweights that have led calls to restore Niger's elected government - as well as Chad, Niger's turbulent neighbour and fellow partner in Western military operations.

Niger's military on July 26 detained President Mohamed Bazoum, the elected leader who has welcomed US and French troops to fight militants in the Sahel region.

It said Phee was also consulting senior officials in Benin, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Togo, fellow members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc.

Nigeria and Ghana have been at the forefront of an agreement by ECOWAS to set up a standby military force in its push to restore Bazoum.

In Chad, the State Department said Phee will also discuss the violence in another of its neighbours, Sudan, and Chad's own political transition.

General Mahamat Idriss Deby took power in Chad in April 2021 after the death of his father, longtime strongman Idriss Deby, and promised a political transition which has since been extended.

RelatedNiger to let Burkina Faso, Mali to intervene on its soil in case of attack
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us