WORLD
3 MIN READ
Runner-up party in Guatemala election files complaint alleging voter fraud
National Unity of Hope party says the election had inconsistencies and contradictions, and they will not accept the results unless the events of August 20 are clarified.
Runner-up party in Guatemala election files complaint alleging voter fraud
"Until the truth about the events of August 20 is clarified, the results will not be accepted," Torres' party says. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 26, 2023

The party of Guatemala's losing presidential candidate, Sandra Torres, has alleged fraud in the vote won by dark horse candidate Bernardo Arevalo.

Arevalo, the son of former reformist president Juan Jose Arevalo, won the election on Sunday with 58 percent of the vote against the 37 percent won by Torres, who has yet to concede defeat.

"There are many inconsistencies, contradictions and above all variation of data," Torres' National Unity of Hope (UNE) party said in a statement on Friday, alleging that "the true results of the voting" had been manipulated.

UNE's lawyer, Carlos Aquino, also filed a complaint with the attorney general's office against the five magistrates of the TSE electoral tribunal for dereliction of duty and abuse of authority.

According to the complaint, the magistrates "provoked an electoral fraud that altered the true results of the elections, thus violating the popular will expressed by the people through the vote."

Aquino has asked for the TSE's computer system to be audited.

"Until the truth about the events of August 20 is clarified, the results will not be accepted," he said.

Gerardo Guerrero, a lawyer for Arevalo's Semilla party, described the lawsuit as a "political and legal absurdity" due to the overwhelming margin of victory – some 875,000 votes.

RelatedWho is Bernardo Arevalo, Guatemala's next president promising 'new spring'?

Political persecution

Arevalo, a 64-year-old sociologist and former diplomat, campaigned against government corruption by the political establishment, a message that resonated with voters seeking fresh faces in power.

Ahead of the vote, Arevalo accused authorities of political persecution, after prosecutors tried to suspend his Semilla (Seed) Party and ordered raids against his party offices.

On Friday, hundreds of Guatemalans protested outside the prosecutor's office, demanding that one prosecutor resign following accusations that she was part of an attempt to persecute Arevalo's political party.

He is set to succeed outgoing President Alejandro Giammettei on January 14, ending 12 years of right-wing rule in the Central American country.

On Thursday, new measures were put in place to protect the president-elect due to reports of alleged plots to assassinate him.

RelatedAngry Guatemalans elect outsider Bernardo as President to tackle corruption
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us