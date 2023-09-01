CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Russia, Belarus, Iran invited as Nobel body reverses invitation policy
Foundation also lifts ban on Swedish far-right leader Jimmie Akesson to celebrate "importance of free science, free culture and free, peaceful societies”.
Russia, Belarus, Iran invited as Nobel body reverses invitation policy
This year’s Nobel prize winners will be announced in early October. Photo: AP / AP
September 1, 2023

The Nobel Foundation which administers the prestigious awards, has reversed its invitation policy and invited Russia, Belarus and Iran, as well as the leader of a far-right Swedish party, who had previously been banned.

Vidar Helgesen, the executive director of the private foundation said in a statement that there was a global trend in which “dialogue between those with differing views is being reduced.”

To counter that, he said, “we are now broadening our invitations to celebrate and understand the Nobel Prize and the importance of free science, free culture and free, peaceful societies.”

The foundation said that invitation for the 2023 events was extended to all countries with diplomatic missions in Sweden and Norway and parties "that have parliamentary representation via democratic elections," adding that "this common approach promotes opportunities to convey the important messages of the Nobel Prize to everyone, and in future this practice will be common to the entire organisation.”

Last year, the diplomatic envoys of Russia and Belarus were barred from attending the glittery prize ceremonies and banquets, which always take place on December 10, because of the war in Ukraine, and the ambassador of Iran was also excluded because of “the serious and escalating situation” in the country.

RelatedWhy the Nobel Prize is no longer noble

All the Nobel Prizes are handed out in Stockholm other than the Nobel Peace Prize, which is awarded in Oslo.

The foundation also extended the invitation to the Sweden Democrats party leader Jimmie Akesson, who declined it, saying on Facebook that “unfortunately I’m busy that day”.

Swedish political party leaders are traditionally invited to the banquet but Akesson, who heads a nationalist party with far-right roots, has been snubbed in the past.

The Sweden Democrats, which are seen by some as a threat to fundamental values in the Scandinavian country’s society, including tolerance toward asylum-seekers from conflict zones in the Middle East and Africa, came second in the 2022 parliamentary elections.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Friday he would not have allowed Russia to attend if it had been his choice.

”To isolate Russia in every possible way — militarily, economically — it is necessary," he told the TT news agency. "In that situation, I would not have invited to a purely social celebration."

This year’s Nobel prize winners will be announced in early October.

RelatedSwedish journalist returns Nobel prize in protest of genocide denier Handke
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us