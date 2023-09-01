TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkish defence industry soars to new heights as crowds flock to Teknofest
Turkish defence industry is "making progress in terms of product diversity" and exports are reaching records, lauds head of Türkiye's Defence Industry Agency.
Turkish defence industry soars to new heights as crowds flock to Teknofest
Ankara hosts this year's second edition of the event, four months after the first edition was held at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, where it welcomed a world record of 2.5 million visitors. / Photo: AA
September 1, 2023

The second quarter of this year saw soaring defence industry exports for Türkiye, a senior government official has revealed at Teknofest, an event that has come to illustrate the country's meteoric rise in the sector.

Haluk Gorgun, the head of Türkiye's Defence Industry Agency, said on Friday that the country had achieved record defence industry exports from April to June, optimistic that another all-time high would follow in the third quarter.

Speaking at Türkiye's premiere technology and aerospace event Teknofest in the capital Ankara, Gorgun said the country would fulfil its year-end defence exports target of $6 billion.

"We're making progress in terms of product diversity and increasing the number of countries we export to, and the coming days will bring very good news on exports," Gorgun said, adding that Turkish defence industry exports included both platforms and subsystems, which are sold separately.

Temel Kotil, head of the state-run Turkish Aerospace Inc. (TAI), echoed that the sector is on track to reach the $6 billion export target, including $1 billion by TAI.

"Türkiye is creating a revolution in the field of exports," Kotil stressed.

RelatedTürkiye invests everything in its youth, President Erdogan says at Teknofest

Supporting young high-achievers

Speaking on Teknofest, Haluk Gorgun pointed to the surging interest in its dozens of competitions — ranging from novel electric car races and jet engine design to environment-friendly agricultural, industrial, and energy tech — that saw around 350,000 teams and 1 million people apply this year.

Ahmet Akyol, chief of the Ankara-based defence giant Aselsan, said Teknofest is very important to the younger generation, whose participation in these events at an early age is critical in achieving progress in the sector.

"Together with our new generation of young people and children, we will carry the Turkish defence industry further under the leadership of the Defence Industry Agency," Akyol said.

Murat Ikinci, head of Turkish missile producer Roketsan, said the energy and constructiveness in Teknofest is the most important indicator of the robust power, energy, and human resources that the Turkish defence industry needs.

"As defence industry institutions, we support that work our children do in this field as much as we can and try to help them reach higher levels and higher achievements," he said.

According to Ozgur Guleryuz, who runs another defence industry company, STM, Teknofest is crucial in showing that the country's defence industry moves as a single body.

"All companies are here, together, we are working very hard to create a little more excitement in our people, to attract their interest, and to make them feel a little pride," he said.

RelatedTürkiye's major tech event Teknofest kicks off in capital Ankara
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us