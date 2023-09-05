WORLD
2 MIN READ
Myanmar junta 'likely' to hold polls in 2025
The junta-controlled election commission has approved 36 political parties for future polls, without specifying a date.
Supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) attend an election campaign event in Yangon on November 4, 2020. / Photo: AFP
September 5, 2023

Myanmar's junta will likely hold elections in 2025, officials from military-sanctioned political parties said.

"Elections are likely to be held in 2025," a senior member of the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party told AFP on Tuesday. A member of another junta-approved party confirmed the news.

Thirty-six political parties have been granted permission to take part in any future polls, the junta-stacked election commission said Tuesday, without giving a date for when they would be held.

Census completed

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing called for "necessary preparations " to be completed ahead of a national census in 2024, the state-backed Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Saturday.

An election can only take place after a census has been completed, the paper reported him as saying.

The United States has said any elections under the junta would be a "sham" and analysts say they would be targeted by the junta's opponents.

The military justified its February 2021 coup with unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud in 2020 elections won resoundingly by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy.

SOURCE:AFP
