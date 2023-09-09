TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye expresses solidarity with Morocco after deadly earthquake
Erdogan says his country stands with "our all Morrocan brothers" after devastating tremor kills over 800 people in the North African country.
Türkiye expresses solidarity with Morocco after deadly earthquake
The Turkish Foreign Ministry also expressed sadness, saying Türkiye is "ready to provide all kinds of support to heal the wounds." / Photo: Reuters
September 9, 2023

Türkiye has expressed sorrow over the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco overnight, claiming more than 800 lives.

"I wish a speedy recovery to all Moroccan people affected by the earthquake," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote in Turkish on the X platform formerly known as Twitter, and prayed for Allah's mercy on those who lost their lives.

"We stand by our Moroccan brothers with all our means on this hard day," Erdogan added.

At least 820 people were killed in a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that jolted the North African country. It is said to be strongest tremor to hit Morocco in the last century.

The devastating earthquake has also destroyed parts of the old town of Marrakesh.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also expressed sadness, saying Türkiye is "ready to provide all kinds of support to heal the wounds."

"Condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and government of Morocco; May God have mercy on those who lost their lives and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it said in a statement.

RelatedDeadly Morocco earthquake toll tops 600 as rescue operation begins

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus also expressed their condolences, and wished recovery to the wounded.

The last major earthquake that hit Morocco was in 2004, killing more than 600 people.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us