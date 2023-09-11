WORLD
2 MIN READ
Belarus accuses Poland of using violent tactics against irregular migrants
The Belarusian border service alleges that Polish guards have used tear gas, physical force, and fired warning shots to repel irregular migrants.
Minsk says the use of firearms is "extremely dangerous" and could spark a border conflict. / Photo: AP
September 11, 2023

Belarus has accused Poland of firing warning shots and using tear gas and physical force to push back irregular asylum seekers trying to enter the European Union through their volatile border.

On Monday, the Belarusian border service said Polish guards routinely use "violence and abuse" to turn away irregular refugees, including using tear gas and physical force.

"Recently, there have been several cases when Polish soldiers took foreigners to the fence on the border with Belarus and then forced them out through the animal wicket," a statement said.

Ties between Minsk and Warsaw, frozen for years, hit new lows after Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko allowed Russia to use his country to attack Ukraine, which Poland backs.

'Extremely dangerous'

"At the same time, in order to intimidate people, Polish law enforcers pointed their weapons at the refugees and fired several shots over their heads."

Minsk said the use of firearms was "extremely dangerous" and could spark a border conflict.

Earlier this month, Belarus said a Polish aircraft had breached its airspace and summoned the Polish charge d'affaires over the incident. Poland described the allegations as "lies".

Warsaw, a NATO member and staunch ally of Ukraine, has recently voiced concern over the relocation of Russian mercenaries to Belarus after their failed insurrection in June.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
