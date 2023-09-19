TÜRKİYE
Turkish President holds several meetings in New York
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune visit Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Turkish House in New York.
Turkish President Erdogan meets with Polish President Duda ahead of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the Turkish House in New York. / Photo: AA
September 19, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the Turkish House in New York on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

"As always, we will continue to be one of the countries that gives the most active support to NATO missions," Erdogan wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the meeting with Stoltenberg,

Stoltenberg said they discussed "stepping up our fight against terrorism" and thanked President Erdogan for Türkiye’s work to revive the Black Sea grain deal.

"As agreed at (the July NATO summit in) Vilnius, (Lithuania), the Turkish parliament will take up Sweden’s NATO membership as soon as possible," Stoltenberg wrote on X shortly after the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Hosting Polish and Algerian leaders at the Turkish House

Erdogan has also hosted Poland’s President Duda at the Turkish House and discussed regional issues as well as bilateral relations between the two nations.

“I hope that our meeting with Mr. Duda will be beneficial for our countries and region,” Erdogan said.

The meeting, which was also attended by Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Trade Minister Omer Bolat and the head of the National Intelligence Agency, Ibrahim Kalin, lasted nearly 50 minutes.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune also visited Erdogan at the Turkish House.

"During the meeting, the two leaders evaluated the political and economic relations between the two countries, the issues on the United Nations agenda as well as regional and global developments," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Tensions in Africa and solutions offered by the two countries were also discussed at the meeting, the statement added.

SOURCE:AA
