The sun dips below the horizon, casting a breathtaking spectacle of orange and purple hues across the Istanbul skyline. As the city's iconic minarets and bridges create dramatic silhouettes against the twilight, another mesmerising performance unfolds beneath the tranquil surface of the Istanbul Strait. Here, in this ancient waterway that bridges continents and epochs, a tradition as old as Istanbul itself continues to thrive – fishing in the strait.

It's a timeless pursuit that weaves together generations, a dance involving humans and nature, a reminder that amid Istanbul's bustling modernity, a sacred connection with the ancient rhythms of life endures. A journey along the shimmering waters of the Istanbul Strait unveils the art of fishing, not only of the treasures of the sea, but also of the soul of a city that straddles continents and civilisations.

A Maritime Metropolis

Straddling the narrow waterway that separates Asia and Europe, Istanbul defies easy comparison. Built across two continents and embraced by both the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara, it’s truly a maritime metropolis. At the heart of this aquatic labyrinth lies the 30-kilometre-long strait known as the Istanbul Strait, connecting the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara.

The strait isn't merely renowned for its breathtaking vistas. It boasts of being one of the world's most fish-abundant water bodies. The ebbs and flows of salt levels, coupled with a complex interplay of lower and upper currents driven by the Black Sea's elevation, ensure that the waters of the strait remain perpetually oxygen-rich. Where there's an abundance of oxygen, there's an abundance of fish and marine life. This unique blend of environmental factors transforms the strait into a sanctuary for local fishermen and fishes alike, and a haven for angling enthusiasts.

Yet, fishing here isn't just about routine catches. It's also about syncing with the migratory rhythms of marine life across the year. The real mastery lay in understanding which fish are in season during each month, and adapting the angling equipment accordingly from live baits to imitation lures.

A Passion Passed Through Generations

Hakki Dogruer, a seasoned angler, shared his lifelong passion for fishing with TRT World: "I've been fishing since childhood; it's an irresistible passion. Fishing, I believe, is an innate human instinct. I make it a point to go fishing at least twice a week. There are many like me who do this as a hobby, and there are those who fish for fresh catch. Istanbul is a blessed city; it continues to feed thousands of anglers year after year."

Presently, the most sought-after prize in Istanbul Strait is the palamut - also known as the Atlantic bonito. These sleek creatures can weigh up to a kilogramme and reach lengths of up to 40 centimetres. Bonito is a migratory species that incites eager anticipation among local fishermen. As the oncoming winter chills the Black Sea, bonitos embark on their journey from these frigid waters through the strait to the warmer embrace of the Sea of Marmara. With the arrival of spring, typically in April and May when the Black Sea begins to warm up, they undertake their homeward odyssey, retracing their steps through the strait.

Lufer: The Prince of the strait

Within the rich tapestry of the Istanbul Strait's aquatic residents, one fish holds a royal status – the bluefish, known as lufer in Turkish. Some deem it the most prestigious catch, even affording it the title of "prince" of the strait. Bluefish is also a migratory species, an aquatic nomad traversing the waters of the Black Sea, Sea of Marmara and the Aegean. They find respite in the Aegean during winter and return to the Black Sea during the summer. Their migration is swift, driven by a preference for warmer waters. By May, they usually arrive in the Black Sea, each female bluefish releasing approximately 70,000 eggs at the end of the journey. Toward the end of August, the bluefish commences its return voyage, defying currents as it heads back to the inviting embrace of the Aegean. Fishing for lufer in Istanbul remains possible until early January.

Dogruer offers insights into the subtle art of fishing in the strait: "Each region has its own fishing techniques. For example, they use different methods in the Aegean. Istanbul Strait has its own system. Here, you need to know when to use which equipment. While you can reach distances of 40-50 metres using the spin method, it is possible to throw the bait as far away as 150-200 metres with the behind-the-lead technique, when the probability of catching the bluefish, lufer or turik increases dramatically.”

He adds, “Last year, there was a rise in the fish population in the strait. This is likely due to Black Sea fishermen being unable to catch due to the Russia-Ukraine war. There's a general consensus that it might be the same this year as well."

The strait is not just any other waterway. It is a living testament to Istanbul's enduring connection to the sea and its vibrant traditions. Angling in the strait transcends the act of catching fish; it is a story of heritage, a celebration of the rhythms of nature and a reminder that in Istanbul, ancient traditions coexist harmoniously with modernity. So, the next time you gaze at the sun setting over Istanbul's skyline, remember that beneath the waves, a timeless dance of man and sea continues unabated, through the annals of time.