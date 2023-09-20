Azerbaijan confirmed that a ceasefire to end its military operation in Karabakh had been reached with Armenian separatists, starting at 0900 GMT and that integration talks will take place the following day.

"Taking into account the appeal of representatives of Armenian residents in Karabakh, received through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached to suspend local anti-terrorist measures on September, 20 at 1.00 pm (0900 GMT)," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The office of President Ilham Aliyev separately confirmed talks with Armenian separatists on the "reintegration" with Azerbaijan on Thursday in the town of Yevlakh.

The agreement was reached following negotiations mediated by the Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in the region.

The suspension of anti-terror activities is seen as a positive step towards reducing tensions and promoting stability in Karabakh. Under the agreement, all armed groups will be disbanded and disarm the region.

In a televised address, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said it was "very important" for the ceasefire to hold and hoped that it would be ensured by Russian peacekeepers in the region.

"We hope that military escalation will not continue, because in the current conditions it is very important to ensure stability and stop combat actions," Pashinyan said in his address to Armenians.

The agreement comes after a recent flare-up in violence in Karabakh, which has raised concerns of a renewed conflict between the two countries.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered ceasefire.

However, tensions have remained high in the region, with both sides accusing each other of provocations.

Baku launched an anti-terror operation against separatists in the Karabakh region after landmines killed several Azerbaijani people, including police officers.

Following days of fighting Armenian separatists surrendered and accepted all the conditions presented by Azerbaijan.

Karabakh has been Azerbaijan's territory since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990, but Armenia occupied the territory and launched a massive military and deportation campaign against the locals.