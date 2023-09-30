WORLD
Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank, withhold his body
Israeli military says that soldiers had shot two Palestinians who hurled Molotov cocktails at an army post near the city of Ramallah.
Israeli soldiers arrest a Palestinian man during a search operation in Baita village in the occupied West Bank, on August 21, 2023. / Photo: AFP
September 30, 2023

Israeli soldiers have shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank late Friday, Palestinian health officials said, the latest death in a monthslong surge of violence in the occupied territory.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the soldiers killed Muhammad Rumaneh from the hardscrabble Amari refugee camp in Ramallah. It did not identify his age, saying that Israeli authorities were withholding his body.

Israeli officials have suggested in the past that holding onto the bodies of Palestinians slain in security incidents can deter attacks and prevent the exaltation of assailants at funerals that often draw giant crowds of protesters.

In lieu of a funeral, residents of Ramallah called for a general strike Saturday to pay tribute to Rumaneh. Student groups at the prominent Birzeit University near Ramallah called off Sunday classes.

The incident was the latest in a spiral of violence that has gripped the occupied territory for more than a year.

Near-nightly raids

The Israeli military has mounted near-nightly raids into Palestinian towns, often prompting deadly clashes with residents.

Militancy has surged among young Palestinians who have lost hope in their leadership and in the prospect of a political resolution to the conflict.

Nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire so far this year in the occupied West Bank, according to a tally by The Associated Press — the highest death toll in years. Israel says most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting incursions as well as innocent bystanders have also been killed.

Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed more than 30 people since the start of 2023.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and Gaza, in the 1967 Mideast war.

SOURCE:AP
