WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigerian unions end strike over living costs
Unions and the government reached a tentative agreement to suspend the strike, following two days of talks.
Nigerian unions end strike over living costs
People walk past traffic jams on the bridge of Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday Sept. 5, 2023. / Photo: AP
October 3, 2023

Nigeria's major labour unions have agreed to suspend a planned strike in protest over rising living costs after the government offered a package of measures to offset the impact of economic reforms, a joint statement said.

Monday's announcement came as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had planned a national strike from Tuesday over reforms that have seen fuel prices triple and living costs rise.

After talks on Sunday and Monday, unions and the government agreed to suspend labour action in light of the government proposals, the statement said.

"The NLC and TUC accept to suspend for 30 days the planned indefinite nationwide strike," it said.

Since he came to office in May, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ended a fuel subsidy and liberalised the naira currency in reforms officials say are painful but necessary to help revive Africa's largest economy.

The measures have sent fuel costs soaring and inflation is now at 25 percent, prompting the labour movement to call for an indefinite strike.

Following talks late on Sunday, the government offered a package of accords, including a 35,000 naira ($45) a month pay increase for six months for federal employees, a temporary suspension of VAT on diesel and social security cash to the poorest Nigerians.

RelatedNigeria scrambles to avert strike with wage rise
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us