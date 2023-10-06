WORLD
Four million people in Lebanon need aid but less than half receive help: UN
The global body's UN humanitarian chief for Lebanon says the amount of assistance it is giving out is “much less than the minimum survival level”.
Last year, the UN provided aid to about a million Syrians and slightly less than 950,000 Lebanese. (Photo: AP)  / AP
October 6, 2023

Lebanon faces one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with nearly four million people in need of food and other assistance, but less than half getting aid because of a lack of funding, the UN has said.

Imran Riza, the UN humanitarian chief for Lebanon, added that the amount of assistance the world body is giving out is “much less than the minimum survival level” that it normally distributes.

Over the past four years, he said on Thursday, Lebanon has faced a “compounding set of multiple crises” that the World Bank describes as one of the 10 worst financial and economic crises since the mid-19th century. This has led to the humanitarian needs of people across all population sectors increasing dramatically, he said.

Since the financial meltdown began in October 2019, the country’s political class — blamed for decades of corruption and mismanagement — has been resisting economic and financial reforms requested by the international community.

Lebanon started talks with the International Monetary Fund in 2020 to try to secure a bailout, but since reaching a preliminary agreement last year, the country’s leaders have been reluctant to implement needed changes.

Riza noted Lebanon has been without a president for almost a year and a lot of its institutions aren’t working.

The UN estimates about 3.9 million people need humanitarian help in Lebanon, including 2.1 million Lebanese, 1.5 million Syrians, 180,000 Palestinian refugees, over 31,000 Palestinians from Syria, and 81,500 migrants.

Last year, Riza said, the UN provided aid to about a million Syrians and slightly less than 950,000 Lebanese.

“So everything is on a negative track,” Riza said. In 2022, the UN received more or less 40 percent of funding it needed and the trend so far this year is similar, “but overall the resources are really going down and the needs are increasing.”

“In a situation like Lebanon, it doesn’t have the attention that some other situations have, and so we are extremely concerned about it,” he said.

