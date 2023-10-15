Israeli warplanes targeted the Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, according to the Hamas-affiliated Al Aqsa satellite channel.

The channel said on Sunday that the medical facility sustained infrastructural damage due to the bombing, and also shared photos of the destruction.

The latest conflict began a week ago when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

That response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that endured a crippling siege since 2007, as well as ordering over a million Palestinians to evacuate from Gaza's north to the south in less than 24 hours.