EU scientists warn 2023 to be warmest in 125,000 years
This year's record-breaking October heat means 2023 is now "virtually certain" to be the warmest year recorded, EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service said in a statement.
Cracks run through the partially dried-up river bed of the Gan River, a tributary to Poyang Lake during a regional drought in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, China. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 8, 2023

This year is "virtually certain" to be the warmest in 125,000 years, European Union scientists have said after data showed last month was the world's hottest October in that period.

Last month smashed through the previous October temperature record, from 2019, by a massive margin, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Wednesday.

"The record was broken by 0.4 degrees Celsius, which is a huge margin," said C3S Deputy Director Samantha Burgess, who described the October temperature anomaly as "very extreme".

The heat is a result of continued greenhouse gas emissions combined with the emergence this year of the El Nino weather pattern, which warms the surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Globally, the average surface air temperature in October was 1.7 degrees Celsius warmer than the same month in 1850-1900, which Copernicus defines as the pre-industrial period.

The record-breaking October means 2023 is now "virtually certain" to be the warmest year recorded, C3S said in a statement. The previous record was 2 016 - another El Nino year.

Copernicus' dataset goes back to 1940. "When we combine our data with the IPCC, then we can say that this is the warmest year for the last 125,000 years," Burgess said.

Destructive extremes

The longer-term data from UN climate science panel IPCC includes readings from sources such as ice cores, tree rings and coral deposits.

The only other time before October a month breached the temperature record by such a large margin was in September 2023.

"September really, really surprised us. So after last month, it's hard to determine whether we're in a new climate state. But now records keep tumbling and they're surprising me less than they did a month ago," Burgess said.

Michael Mann, a climate scientist at University of Pennsylvania, said: "Most El Nino years are now record-breakers, because the extra global warmth of El Nino adds to the steady ramp of human-caused warming."

The climate crisis is fuelling increasingly destructive extremes. This year, that included floods that killed thousands of people in Libya, severe heatwaves in South America and Canada's worst wildfire season on record.

"We must not let the devastating floods, wildfires, storms, and heatwaves seen this year become the new normal," said Piers Forster, climate scientist at University of Leeds.

"By rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade, we can halve the rate of warming," he added.

SOURCE:Reuters
