WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indonesian clerics issue decree boycotting Israel-linked firms
The Indonesian Ulema Council's latest religious decree comes with a campaign spreading in the Middle East calling for boycotts of Western brands that have shown support for Israel.
Indonesian clerics issue decree boycotting Israel-linked firms
MUI call on every Muslim to avoid as much as possible transactions and use of Israel products [Photo: AFP] / AFP
November 10, 2023

Indonesia's top Islamic clerical body issued a decree on Friday calling for a boycott of goods and services from companies that support Israel in a show of solidarity with the Palestinians.

The religious decree (fatwa) by the Indonesian Ulema Council, or MUI, said Muslims in the country must support the Palestinians' struggle against "Israeli aggression", while also declaring that support for Israel or its supporters is "haram", or against Islamic law.

"MUI call on every Muslim to avoid as much as possible transactions and use of Israel products and those that affiliated with Israel, as well as those who support colonialism and Zionism," Asrorun Niam Sholeh, an executive of the council, told reporters Friday.

"We cannot support the party that is at war with Palestine, including using products whose proceeds actually support acts of murder of the Palestinians."

Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas poured across the militarised border on October 7.

Then, Israel launched bombardment campaign and a ground invasion that the health ministry in Gaza says has killed more than 10,800 people, mostly civilians and many of them children.

Religious decrees (fatwa) have no legal force and are aimed at encouraging the devout in world's most populous Muslim-majority country against taking a certain course of action.

Indonesia, a supporter of Palestinian independence, has called for a resolution to the conflict based on internationally agreed parameters set by the United Nations, which include a two-state solution.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us