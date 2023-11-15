In the heart of Zanzibar, where the turquoise sea meets white sands, Assalam Foundation is a beacon of hope that shines brightly. Founded seven years ago by visionary Turkish women, this young social entrepreneurial NGO has become a catalyst for change, weaving dreams of a self-reliant Africa. Their mission echoes with the melody of education, empowerment and sustainable solutions across borders and cultures.

“There are people born in Africa, and there are people for whom Africa was born within. I think we are the second of these. This is how our story began,” says Assalam's Türkiye director Nazan Yalcinkaya to TRT World.

Step 1: Education

At the core of their transformative initiatives stands the Assalam International School, a sanctuary of learning, where local students are not just pupils, but the architects of a future Africa. The selection process is meticulous, ensuring that every student receives not just education but a world-class experience. The school, with its natural environs and hi-tech facilities, dedicated teaching staff and psychological support through libraries and laboratories, is a testament to the NGO’s commitment to nurturing the holistic development of minds.

Another of Assalam's endeavours is the Assalam Children’s University. Established four years ago, this alternative system enables children to delve into the realms of science, computers, coding, art, drama, language and sports. It is here that the seeds of curiosity are nurtured and young minds are prepared to embrace a future that demands not just knowledge but adaptability.

Step 2: Self-sufficiency

“Africamp, a yearly camping programme, is where education dances with enjoyment. In the embrace of nature, campers learn everything from permaculture to survival techniques, from vocational training to understanding the intricate settings of humanity. The youth centre, completed in June 2022, is not just a place of learning; it's a canvas where dreams are painted with the colours of adventure and ecological village life,” adds Yalcinkaya.

The Assalam Vocational School, standing tall since 2022, has become a cornerstone of practical education. From agriculture and animal husbandry to carpentry, sewing and design, cookery and tourism-hotel management, the school empowers students with a special focus on widowed mothers. Through sponsors, these women are not just educated but equipped with skills that promise employment and self-sufficiency.

Assalam's impact extends beyond the school gates in Zanzibar city, reaching into the heart of 21 surrounding villages. For five years, the foundation has been a harbinger of education, crafting young minds and changing lives.

Step 3: Grassroots dissemination

The challenges of taking education to wider communities are real. But where there's a will, there's a way, and in this case, it's the Assalam Mobile Library. This groundbreaking initiative doesn't just carry books; it carries the essence of education — teachers, volunteers, and art, science, and sports activities. The plan is ambitious: initially to reach 21 villages in Zanzibar’s south, then, within the next five years, to traverse every corner of the island.

“Yet, Assalam is not only about education. In the spirit of true social entrepreneurship, the foundation has an altruistic side. Especially since 2020, amidst the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic, Assalam has been on the frontlines of humanitarian aid. From hygiene kits, masks and soap distribution, to Ramadan, qurban, stationery, zakat, food, water wells, home repairs, weddings and clothing aids, Assalam's footprint extends far beyond the realm of education,” says Yalcinkaya.

Their humanitarian projects, active in 21 villages in the southern and eastern regions of Zanzibar, occasionally reach out to mainland Tanzania. It's a holistic approach where education and aid go hand in hand, creating a sustainable impact that ripples through communities.

Every year, Assalam orchestrates a weekly youth camp, a melting pot of creativity and innovation. Winners, who conceive creative solutions to Africa's challenges, are not only celebrated but given a platform to transform ideas into reality. The camp isn't just an event; it's a journey where dreams are nurtured, ideas are refined and projects are birthed.

Step 4: Cafe Africa in Istanbul

Beyond their work in Zanzibar, Assalam's reach extends to Istanbul, where the foundation runs the brand, Cafe Africa & Shops. More than just cafes, they serve as platforms where social entrepreneurial products are sold, contributing to the financial sustainability of their impactful projects. Every purchase from these shops is a contribution to the cycle of social development, supporting initiatives like vocational training centres and schools. “This place was founded with the understanding of bringing Africa to those who cannot go to Africa,” says Yalcinkaya.

In the story of Assalam Foundation, there's a melody of resilience, innovation and an unwavering commitment to creating positive change. From classrooms to camps, vocational training to humanitarian aid, the foundation's multifaceted approach exemplifies the transformative impact that thoughtful and sustained initiatives can have on communities in need. As Assalam continues to script its narrative of change, it leaves an indelible mark on the landscapes it touches, proving that genuine dedication and innovative solutions can indeed create a ripple effect of lasting positive change.