Türkiye's Fidan visits UK as part of diplomatic efforts for peace in Gaza
Starting its diplomatic tour with the UK, the Turkish foreign minister continues diplomatic endeavours to garner international support for the peace process and build consensus among key stakeholders in the besieged Gaza.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, along with  his counterparts from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, starts the diplomatic talks for peace in the besieged Gaza in London. /Photo: AA / Others
November 22, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spearheaded diplomatic efforts for peace in the besieged Gaza in talks with the UK.

An official statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday highlighted the delegation's presence in London and Fidan's discussions with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

He has been in crucial discussions with his counterparts from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League in London.

A joint diplomatic initiative, originating from the November 11 Extraordinary Joint Summit of the OIC and the Arab League in Riyadh, tasked foreign ministers from pivotal nations, including Türkiye, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and Nigeria, to undertake international initiatives aimed at halting the war and establishing lasting peace in Gaza.

The statement stressed the urgency of their joint efforts to pave the way for a sustainable peace in the conflict-ridden region.

As part of the ongoing diplomatic push, Fidan is expected to extend the discussions to Paris, where he will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The diplomatic tour aims to garner international support for the peace process and build consensus among key stakeholders.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on October 7.

Authorities in the besieged enclave said the death toll from Israeli attacks on the besieged enclave has since risen past 14,100 – including more than 5,800 children and 3,900 women. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

