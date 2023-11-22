The parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) appeals to the bloc's heads of state to lift the sanction imposed on Niger after the July 26 military coup.

It said the people of Niger desire relief from economic hardship and humanitarian challenges triggered by a ban on trade relations and a freezing of the country's accounts in regional central banks by ECOWAS heads of state during a meeting in July.

"This is an appeal to the ECOWAS Heads of State to consider the humanitarian situation and resolve the political impasse in Niger," Nigeria's Senate chief Ali Ndume said on behalf of the parliament at a news conference in the nation’s capital of Abuja.

He asked the 15 member states of ECOWAS to review their position to resolve the political impasse in the Sahel African country.

Niger's longtime ally and neighbor, Nigeria, had cut off the power supply to the country as part of sanctions to compel the military administration in Niamey to restore the civil government after President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in the coup.