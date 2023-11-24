CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Ringo Starr brings fans on a colourful tour of his past in 'Beats & Threads'
The former Beatles drummer has compiled words and images reflecting his life in the music industry in a book whose proceeds will go to charity.
Ringo Starr brings fans on a colourful tour of his past in 'Beats & Threads'
Legendary drummer Ringo Starr's latest EP “Rewind Forward” came out October 13. / Photo: AP Archive
November 24, 2023

Ringo Starr's latest project is for fans of music and of fashion.

Published Friday, “Beats & Threads” is an illustrated journey through the former Beatles drummer's decades in show business, featuring images of everything from his drum kits to his trend-setting wardrobe.

The 312-page book is being sold through the publishing division of Julien's Auctions.

"Featuring nearly 300 shimmering images capturing iconic and many never-before-seen intimate moments of Ringo’s illustrious life and career, along with the drum icon’s warm memories told in his own words, this immense tribute to the enduring influence and time transcending impact of the Fab Four member is a ticket to ride through fashion and Beatles history," the publisher announced.

RelatedBeatles legend Ringo Starr, 83, is ready with his new extended play

“Beats and Threads” has a list price of $80, along with signed limited editions for as much as $750. All proceeds will be donated to the Lotus Foundation, which offers support for various charitable projects, from substance abuse to homelessness.

Starr, 83, has had a busy 2023, releasing the EP “Rewind Forward”, touring with his All-Starr Band and working with Paul McCartney on the “final” Beatles song, “Now and Then”.

Related'Now and Then': New Beatles single set for release with AI help
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us