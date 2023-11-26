WORLD
Israel receives list of hostages to be released Sunday — local media
Israel and Hamas have swapped 41 Israelis and foreigners for 78 Palestinians from Israeli jails in two batches of a prisoner swap carried out in the first two days of a four-day humanitarian pause.
Under the agreement, the hostages and prisoners will be released in batches during the course of four days. / Photo: AA
November 26, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has received a list of Israeli hostages slated to be released Sunday in a third batch of a prisoner swap deal with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, according to media reports.

The Haaretz newspaper noted that the information was relayed to families of the prisoners set to be released.

Israeli security authorities are currently checking the list of hostages, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

A Qatari-mediated four-day humanitarian pause took effect Friday that temporarily halted an Israeli onslaught against Gaza.

Under the agreement, the hostages and prisoners will be released in batches during the course of four days.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in Gaza following a cross-border operation by Hamas on Oct. 7.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

SOURCE:AA
