WORLD
3 MIN READ
Javier Milei takes oath of office as Argentina braces for economic reforms
The 53-year-old libertarian economist has vowed there will be no "half-measures" as he tackles decades of overspending, debt and convoluted currency controls in Latin America's third-biggest economy.
Javier Milei takes oath of office as Argentina braces for economic reforms
Thousands of supporters lined the streets outside Congress, waving the country's blue-and-white flag and chanting Milei's rallying cry of "freedom!" / Photo: AFP
December 10, 2023

Javier Milei has been sworn in as Argentina's president, as the country steels itself for harsh spending cuts and economic reforms aimed at curbing rampant inflation.

"I swear to God and country... to carry out with loyalty and patriotism the position of president of the Argentine nation," he said as he took the oath of office on Sunday.

Thousands of supporters lined the streets outside Congress, waving the country's blue-and-white flag and chanting Milei's rallying cry of "freedom!"

"Perhaps it will take us many years to rebuild the country but maybe this is the beginning of a new era for us," said Javier Lobos, 41, a shopkeeper.

"We will be able to work and strive to fulfil our dreams without the burden of suffocating taxes, inflation and the strain of a currency system that is crippling our nation."

The event brings together a diverse handful of world leaders, including Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban — the only EU leader who has maintained close ties to Russia.

"The Right is rising not only in Europe but all around the world," Orban wrote on social media, sharing a picture of a meeting with his "good friend," Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, who is also in town for the ceremony.

Chile's leftist leader Gabriel Boric and the King of Spain Felipe VI are also attending.

After taking the oath of office, Milei will give his first speech as president from the steps of Congress. He will later swear in a cabinet of nine ministers — a major slimdown from the current 18.

He has said his first set of measures will be presented to Congress in a matter of days.

Related'Fanatic of Israel': What is driving Argentina’s president-elect Javier Milei's obsession?

Milei's chainsaw

Milei's inauguration caps a meteoric rise for the former television panelist who entered politics only two years ago.

His rants against the "thieving" establishment fired up voters and drew comparisons to leaders like Bolsonaro and former US president Donald Trump.

With his deliberately dishevelled mop of hair and rock star persona, he would wave a powered-up chainsaw at political rallies, vowing to slash public spending and a bloated cabinet.

He vowed to "dynamite" the central bank and replace the ailing peso with the US dollar.

Inflation has hit almost 140 percent year-on-year and 40 percent of the population lives in poverty.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us