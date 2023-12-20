Wednesday, December 20, 2023

1833 GMT — A UN Security Council vote on a much-delayed resolution calling for a pause to the Israeli war on Gaza was postponed again, the council's presidency has said, as members wrangled over wording.

"The Security Council has agreed to continue negotiations today to allow for additional time for diplomacy. And the presidency will reschedule the adoption for tomorrow (Thursday) morning," said the Security Council president Jose Javier De La Gasca Lopez-Dominguez.

1816 GMT — Israel says uncovered tunnel network used by Hamas leadership

The Israeli army has said it had uncovered a network of tunnels in Gaza used by the leaders of Hamas, including those accused of planning the October 7 attacks on Israel.

The military shared footage it said showed "a large network of tunnels that connects terrorist hideouts, bureaus, and residential apartments belonging to Hamas's senior leadership."

The tunnels around Gaza City's Palestine Square were used by "senior officials including Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and others, to direct their operational activity," Israeli army spokesman Peter Lerner said in an online press briefing.

1746 GMT — Erdogan, Sisi discuss Gaza over phone

Muslim nations must continue their united efforts for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Egyptian counterpart.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Abdel Fattah al Sisi discussed Israel's aggression against Palestinian territories, as well as efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

"During the meeting, President Erdogan stated that it is important for Islamic countries to continue efforts initiated to ensure a permanent ceasefire in unity," the statement added.

1722 GMT — Biden says new Gaza hostage deal not expected soon

US President Joe Biden has said that he did not expect an Israel-Hamas deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza to be struck soon.

"We're pushing," Biden told reporters during a trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Efforts are underway to try to arrange for the release of more hostages, with the heads of the US CIA, Israel's Mossad and Qatar's prime minister expected to meet and discuss the issue.

1652 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks tops grim 20,000 mark

The government's media office in Gaza has said that at least 20,000 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since the war began.

Some 8,000 children and 6,200 women were among those who were killed by Israeli attacks, it said, as the conflict continued to rage more than two months after it broke out on October 7.

1600 GMT — Israel-Hamas truce talks 'very serious': White House

Negotiations to secure another truce and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza war are "very serious", the White House has said.

"These are very serious discussions and negotiations and we hope that they lead somewhere," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One.

1534 GMT — Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire before 'elimination' of Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said there will be no ceasefire in Gaza until the "elimination" of Hamas, which is at war with Israeli forces in the Palestinian territory.

"We won't stop fighting until we've achieved all the objectives we've set ourselves: the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the end of the threat from Gaza," Netanyahu said in a statement.

1533 GMT — Israel accused of extracting confessions of Gaza’s hospital director under duress

The Health Ministry in Gaza has accused Israel of extracting confessions from the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital under duress.

The Israeli army posted a video of Ahmed al Kahlout telling investigators that Hamas had used the facility as a base for its operations.

"Kahlout’s confessions were extracted under the use of force, coercion, torture and intimidation," the ministry said in a statement.

It called on all human rights groups to "denounce Israel’s criminal behaviour against our people and the health care crews to extract a narrative consistent with the occupation's demand."

1504 GMT — Yemen's Houthis warn they will hit back at US if attacked

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have launched missiles and drones at cargo ships in the Red Sea, have warned that they would strike back if attacked by US forces.

"If the Americans intend to escalate further, get more involved and commit foolishness by targeting our country... we will target them," said rebel leader Abdel Malek al Houthi.

"We will make American battleships, American interests and American navigation a target for our missiles and drones," he said in a speech broadcast on the rebel's Al Masirah television.

1445 GMT — Health ministry in Gaza says 12 killed in strikes in Rafah

The Heath ministry in Gaza has said at least 12 people were killed and dozens were wounded in a series of air strikes in Rafah near the border with Egypt.

AFP correspondents witnessed more than 10 air strikes that hit several houses near the frontier.

"Twelve martyrs and dozens of wounded, including women and children, were recovered from under the rubble when a house and a mosque were targeted hundreds of metres from Kuwaiti hospital," the ministry said in a statement.

14223 GMT — Russia expects prompt UNSC response to Gaza situation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the UN Security Council may respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza "soon" as work on a new draft is currently underway.

Work on preparing a new draft is in progress, Lavrov said during a news conference in Morocco's capital Marrakesh, which was broadcast live on the ministry's website.

However, he voiced concern that the US may change its position following recent talks in Qatar where an agreement on a humanitarian pause was reached.

1416 GMT — Israeli army officer vows to turn entire Gaza into rubble like Beit Hanoun

An Israeli army officer has vowed to turn the entire Gaza into rubble similar to the situation in the northern city of Beit Hanoun.

“Israel suffered a painful blow on Oct. 7. They attacked the dignity of our people,” Yair Ben David, a commander in the 2908th Battalion, told his soldiers in a video shared on social media platforms.

“The 2908th Battalion entered Beit Hanoun and did there as Shimon and Levi did in Nablus,” he said, in reference to a biblical story about the killing of entire male inhabitants of the city for an act of immorality.

1415 GMT — 25 more Palestinians detained in West Bank, tally rises to 4,630 since Oct. 7

The Israeli forces rounded up 25 more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, taking the tally to 4,630 since Oct. 7, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

The new arrests took place in the occupied cities of Nablus, Tulkarm, Salfit, Tubas, Ramallah, Bethlehem and East Jerusalem, the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The figure of detainees does not include those arrested by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

1305 GMT — First aid convoy from Jordan delivers food to Gaza: WFP

The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) has said it had delivered food into Gaza through the Israeli Kerem Shalom border crossing in the first direct aid convoy from Jordan.

The arrival of the 46-truck convoy came after "weeks of coordination with all parties", the WFP said, adding that it was a "crucial first step (that) could pave the way for a more sustainable aid corridor through Jordan and allow for the delivery of more aid at scale".

1302 GMT — Israel’s Ben-Gvir defends settler violence in occupied West Bank

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has defended the illegal Jewish settlers' violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Settler violence "is a marginal phenomenon and there is a sharp decrease in the actions of Jews against Arabs," Ben-Gvir said during a situation assessment meeting cited by Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

1256 GMT —Failure to stop Israeli attacks on Gaza is 'shameful for humanity': Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the fact that so many “glorious states remain idle" in the face of Israel's brutal attacks in Gaza is "shameful for humanity."

Speaking at the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards ceremony in Ankara, Erdogan said: "History will duly judge those responsible for causing this hideous scene, those who have tried to legitimise it, and those who have turned a blind eye to it."

"I hope that 2024 will be the year when the oppressors receive the punishment they deserve, and the wounds of the oppressed are healed," he added.

1243 GMT — Netanyahu becomes 'millstone around neck', must be dismissed: Knesset member

A member of Israel’s Knesset (parliament) has called for dismissing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he has become a “burden” for the state.

"It pains me to say these words in the midst of the war, but it seems there is no other option," Meirav Cohen, a member of the "There is a Future" Party led by opposition leader Yair Lapid, said in a video posted on X.

"When the prime minister fails and continues to fail, proving that he is not qualified for the position, that he is the wrong person in the wrong place at the wrong time, he must be replaced immediately."

1233 GMT — Some 'external forces' trying to use Gaza conflict to fuel regional unrest: Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that some "external forces" are attempting to fan a fire of regional discord between Middle Eastern states by exploiting the situation in Gaza.

The purpose of such actions is to "weaken countries that pursue an independent foreign policy course," Lavrov said at the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum in Morocco's capital, Marrakesh.

"Some external forces want to use the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to their advantage, to ignite a fire of regional discord," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, quoting the country’s top diplomat.

1215 GMT — Islamic Jihad delegation to visit Egypt for talks on hostage deal with Israel

A delegation from the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad will visit Egypt for talks on a possible hostage swap deal with Israel, according to a group official.

"The delegation will discuss ways to stop the [Israeli] war on Gaza and a prisoner exchange deal," Ziad al Nakhala, Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad group, said in a statement.

He said his movement would press for a halt to the Israeli onslaught, withdrawal of all Israeli forces and the reconstruction of Gaza in return for any hostage deal.

1150 GMT — 90% of Gaza’s population displaced by Israeli onslaught: UN

Israeli attacks on Gaza have displaced more than 90 percent of the territory’s population, the UN Palestinian refugee agency has said.

"Over 60 percent of the infrastructure in Gaza has been destroyed or damaged," the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said in a statement.

"This is a staggering and unprecedented level of destruction and forced displacement, taking place in front of our eyes," it added.

1131 GMT — Israel troops kill motorist in West Bank: Palestinian media

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian motorist in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa has reported, while the army said it had "neutralised a terrorist".

Basel Wajeeh al Muhtasib, 28, "died as a result of being shot by occupation (Israeli army) bullets" as he drove through Bayt Inun junction, north of the city of Hebron, Wafa reported.

Israeli security forces cordoned off the area preventing Muhtasib from being taken to hospital, the report said.

The army said troops had opened fire on the vehicle after the driver attempted to carry out a "car-ramming attack". It did not give further details.

1118 GMT — Israeli paratrooper commander killed in battles in southern Gaza

The Israeli army has announced that a paratrooper commander was killed in clashes with Palestinian groups in Gaza, bringing the total death toll since Oct. 7 to 466.

The army said in a statement that Major Reserve Orel Cohen, 33, of the Givati Brigade, was killed in a battle in southern Gaza.

1056 GMT — Communications, internet services fully cut off again in Gaza

Communications and internet services were completely cut off in wide areas of Gaza amid ongoing Israeli air strikes in various parts of the enclave.

This marks the seventh outage in the Palestinian territory since the outbreak of the clashes on Oct. 7, Jawwal and Paltel telecom providers said in a statement.

In the six previous outages, fixed-line, cellular, and internet communications were cut off for several hours.

0811 GMT —Hamas leader Haniyeh touches down in Egypt for truce, POW deal

Hamas's leader Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo for negotiations over a ceasefire for the Gaza war and a prisoner exchange.

Haniyeh arrived "in the Egyptian capital Cairo to hold negotiations with Egyptian officials over the developments of the Zionist (Israeli) aggression on Gaza and other matters", the group said in a statement.

Separately a source briefing Reuters has said that sides are looking at which hostages and prisoners may go free in any Gaza deal

Israel is insisting women and infirm male hostages be included in the release roster, according to the source.

Negotiations were underway on another cease-fire and the release of more hostages held by Hamas, but the two sides were believed to be far from an agreement.

0602 GMT — Israel kills dozens of Palestinians in dawn strikes

Israeli aircraft and artillery have bombarded various areas in Gaza, with a focus on Jabalia and Khan Younis in the northern and central regions.

Reports from Gaza reveal that a substantial Israeli onslaught struck Jabaliya in the north, resulting in the tragic loss and injury of numerous Palestinian civilians, predominantly children and women, according to the Palestinian official news agency, WAFA.

The intensified bombing on Jabalia comes after a deadly incident the previous evening, where 20 civilians lost their lives, and over 70 others sustained injuries in an attack on the town and Jabalia camp, according to Gaza Health Ministry.

Protection and health sources in Gaza confirm that the occupation forces killed more than 13 individuals at the Anan family home, in full view of children and women in northern Gaza.

Simultaneously, Israeli warplanes conducted a series of raids on Khan Younis, situated in the southern part of Gaza, accompanied by intense artillery shelling from Israeli forces.

0524 GMT — Israeli soldiers' death toll swells as war deepens

The Israeli army has announced the death of one more officer in clashes with Palestinian resistance factions in southern Gaza, bringing the death toll since Oct. 7 to 465.

"Captain Linor Sion (32 years old), a combat officer in Battalion 363, Brigade Harel (10), was killed in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip," the official Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoted the army as saying.

This brings the total number of Israeli soldiers and officers killed since Oct. 7 to 465, including 133 during the ground incursion that commenced on Oct. 27, according to the broadcasting authority.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army also confirmed the death of an officer and a soldier in battles in northern Gaza.

Furthermore, on Tuesday evening, it was disclosed that 15 officers and soldiers were injured in the battles in Gaza within 24 hours, including six with serious injuries.

0742 GMT —Hezbollah announces two more military members were killed by Israel

Hezbollah has announced the deaths of two more members in the conflict with the Israeli army along the southern border region of Lebanon.

The casualties, Hasan Ali Ibrahim and Visam Haydar Murtaza, were reported to have lost their lives on the "Jerusalem path."

This adds to the toll of Hezbollah members killed in the clashes, reaching 117 since the conflict began on October 8 on the Lebanon-Israel border.

The conflict has not only claimed the lives of Hezbollah members but also resulted in the deaths of 24 Lebanese civilians, 5 Israeli civilians, and 6 Israeli military personnel.

0230 GMT — Hamas fighters battle invading Israeli troops on Gaza streets

Hamas resistance fighters and invading Israeli troops are locked in fierce gun battles on the streets of Gaza's second-biggest city, residents and witnesses said.

Residents of Khan Younis reported intensifying gun battles in the centre and eastern districts of the southern city.

Gaza health officials said 12 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in the city. Israel has lost 132 soldiers in the fighting inside Gaza since it invaded the territory.

The fresh fighting comes as United Nations delayed a vote on a bid to boost aid deliveries to the Palestinian enclave facing a humanitarian disaster.

Israel's land invasion and indiscriminate bombardment has left the coastal enclave in ruins, brought widespread hunger and homelessness, and killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians, according to enclave's officials.

2140 GMT — Haniyeh heads to Egypt for talks on ending Israel's Gaza war

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh is set to visit Egypt for talks on a ceasefire in Gaza and prisoner-captive swap deal with Israel, a source close to the Palestinian resistance group said.

Haniyeh, based in Qatar, will head a "high-level" Hamas delegation to Egypt, where he is due to hold talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and others, the source told the AFP news agency.

The discussions will be "on stopping the aggression and the war to prepare an agreement for the release of prisoners (and) the end of the siege imposed on the besieged Gaza", the source said on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to talk about the visit.

Under a week-long truce deal last month that Qatar helped negotiate, backed by Egypt and the United States, 80 Israeli captives were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinians languishing in Israeli jails. But Israel has arrested thousands of Palestinians since October 7.

According to the Hamas source, the talks in Egypt will focus on "the delivery of humanitarian aid, the withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza and the return of displaced persons to their towns and villages in the north".

Haniyeh's visit will be his second to Egypt since the start of Israel's war on Gaza on October 7, following a trip in early November.

2230 GMT — Islamic Jihad releases video of two Israelis pleading for their release

The Al Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, has released a video of two male Israeli captives in Gaza pleading for their release on its Telegram account.

The two men identified themselves as Gadi Moses and Elad Katzir and appeared in a short video asking for efforts to be intensified so they can reunite with their families.

"We are dying every moment. We are in an unbearable situation," said Moses, looking at the camera against a plain background. The two men were both unshaven and appeared to have lost weight.

Moses is a Jewish settler farmer aged about 79 who was captured from a kibbutz on October 7 when the Hamas fighters carried out a raid in southern Israel. Katzir, 47, was also taken from a kibbutz along with his mother, who was later released. His father was killed, according to media reports.

2147 GMT — Police in US arrest protestors calling for Gaza truce

A group of demonstrators have staged a protest at the Capitol building to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The US Capitol police reportedly made arrests after protestors gathered at the Capitol rotunda. Some reports put their number between 60-100.

The demonstrators also protested against US support for Israel.

They also carried banners that said "The people chose life. Cease-fire now!," "Protect Immigrant Asylees" and "Divest from Militarism, Invest in Life."

