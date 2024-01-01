WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel mulls plan to replace Palestinian workers with foreign labour
Expected to be presented to the Israeli economic Cabinet soon, the plan eyes implementation in 2024, aiming to bring in around 80,000 workers to fill roles in construction and agriculture sectors.
Israel mulls plan to replace Palestinian workers with foreign labour
Some 150,000 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and around 18,500 others from Gaza used to work in Israel. / Photo: Reuters Archive 
January 1, 2024

Israeli authorities are drafting a plan that seeks to replace Palestinian workers in Israel with foreign workers, Israeli media has reported.

According to public broadcaster KAN, the plan is expected to be implemented in 2024 to reduce dependence on Palestinian labour.

The plan is set to be presented to the Israeli economic Cabinet within two weeks, the broadcaster said.

Related'Collective punishment': Israel detains workers from Palestine's Gaza, cancels work permits

Under the plan, Israel seeks to bring some 80,000 workers from various countries, mainly from Asia, for jobs in the construction and agriculture sectors. KAN reported that Israel will seek 25,000 workers from Sri Lanka, 20,000 from China, 17,000 from India, 13,000 from Thailand and 6,000 from Moldova.

The plan, however, would require signing deals with these countries and holding talks on the conditions of the work before they go into effect, the Israeli public broadcaster further said.

According to official Israeli figures, before the October 7 events and the devastating Israeli onslaught against Gaza, some 150,000 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and around 18,500 others from Gaza used to work in Israel and its occupied territories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us