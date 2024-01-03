WORLD
EU urges respect for Somalia's sovereignty as Mogadishu seeks int'l back up
Tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia have soured after Ethiopia and Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland signed a sea access deal without the approval of Mogadishu.
In 2018, Ethiopia acquired a 19-percent shareholding in Berbera port, which is managed and majority owned by Dubai-based DP World, although the deal later lapsed. / Photo: AFP
January 3, 2024

The European Union has insisted Somalia's sovereignty should be respected after Ethiopia signed a controversial deal with breakaway Somaliland.

The EU said in a statement on Tuesday that it "would like to remind the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia pursuant of its constitution, the Charters of the African Union and the United Nations."

"This is key for the peace and stability of the entire Horn of Africa region," the statement from an EU spokesperson said.

The memorandum of understanding signed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland leader Muse Bihi Abdi on Monday gives Ethiopia access to the Red Sea port of Berbera and a leased military base.

Abiy’s office hailed the pact as “historic,” saying it is “intended to serve as a framework for the multisectoral partnership between the two sides.” It said the agreement will also strengthen the security, economic and political partnership between the two sides.

However, Somalia branded the accord an "aggression" and vowed to defend its territory.

"As a government, we have condemned and rejected the illegal infringement of Ethiopia into our national sovereignty and territorial integrity yesterday,” Mohamud said.

"Not an inch of Somalia can or will be signed away by anybody. Somalia belongs to the Somali people. This is final."

The government in Mogadishu also recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia and issued an appeal to the international community to stand by its side over the "blatant assault" on its sovereignty.

Egypt to provide security

Somaliland, a former British protectorate of about 4.5 million people, has been seeking full statehood since claiming independence from Somalia in 1991.

But the move has not been recognised internationally and is fiercely opposed by Mogadishu although in reality, the central government exercises little authority over the region's affairs.

Amid tensions in the region, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud spoke by phone with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi on Tuesday.

The Somali presidency said the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing relations and emphasised the importance of uniting efforts to address shared challenges in the region.

Sisi also affirmed Egypt's “unwavering” commitment to stand by Somalia and provide support for its security and stability, according to Somali government spokesman Farhan Jimale.

