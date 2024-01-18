Pakistan's air force has launched retaliatory air strikes inside Iran allegedly targeting terror positions, an attack that killed at least seven people and further raised tensions between the neighbouring nations.

At least three women and four children were killed in one of the strikes in Sistan-Baluchestan province on Thursday, but none were Iranian nationals, according to the deputy governor of Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry described their attack as “a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes.”

“This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that "a number of terrorists" were killed during the operation.

Earlier, a senior intelligence source told AFP News Agency that Pakistan hit "seven locations" of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terror group.

Pakistani fighters entered Iranian airspace and returned successfully after targeting the BLA hideouts, according to Reuters news agency, citing a Pakistani intelligence source.

Pakistan's strikes follow Iran’s attack on Pakistani soil that killed two children and wounded three others in the southwestern Baluchestan province on Tuesday.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry had denounced the "unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty" before recalling its ambassador from Iran and blocking Tehran's envoy — currently in Iran — from returning to the country.

Islamabad also cancelled all meetings with Iran and restricted Iran's ambassador from entering Pakistan.

Iran awaits clarification

State news agency IRNA, citing an official, said authorities had demanded an "immediate explanation" from Islamabad about the "incidents" near the city of Saravan in Sistan-Baluchestan.

State-governed Tasnim news agency reported that Iran has summoned Pakistan's charge d'affaires.

"Following the early morning attack by Pakistan on a border village in Sistan Baluchestan province, an hour ago the Pakistani charge d'affaires in Tehran was summoned to the Foreign Ministry for an explanation," the agency said.

Pakistan's PM cuts meetings short, returns home

In light of the strikes, Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar will cut short his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"He has decided to cut short his visit in view of the ongoing developments," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a press conference.

The strikes imperil diplomatic relations between the two neighbours, as Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan have long regarded each other with suspicion over militant attacks.

China urges calm, offers mediation

Amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Iran following cross-border air strikes, China has stepped forward, offering to mediate the situation and facilitate a peaceful resolution.

"The Chinese side sincerely hopes that the two sides can exercise calm and restraint and avoid an escalation of tension," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press conference, adding: "We are also willing to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation if both sides so wish."

The attacks also raised the threat of violence spreading in a Middle East unsettled by Israel’s war on Gaza.

Iran also staged air strikes late Monday in Iraq and Syria over a Daesh-claimed suicide bombing that killed over 90 people earlier this month.

Iraq has recalled its ambassador from Iran for consultations.