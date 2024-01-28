WORLD
Iraqi group claims responsibility for attack on US base
The group also attacked Ash Shaddadi, Rukban bases in Syria, Zvulon naval facility in occupied Palestine, it says.
Jordanian officials said the attack was not on their soil, but in a border area of Syria, one outside control of the Assad regime.​​​​​​​ / Photo: AA
January 28, 2024

An Iraqi resistance group claimed responsibility for this weekend’s drone attack, which killed three US soldiers and wounded dozens, on a small US military outpost in Jordan known as Tower 22.

The group, called Islamic Resistance, stated on Sunday that it launched attacks on the “Ash Shaddadi and Rukban bases in Syria, as well as the Zvulon naval facility in occupied Palestine, in response to the massacres committed by the Zionist entity (Israel) against our people in Gaza.”

The group added that it will continue its attacks on the “strongholds of the enemies.”

Three US service members were killed and 28 injured in the attack on Tower 22, a small US base, on the Jordanian-Syrian border, American and Jordanian officials said Sunday.

Not on Jordanian soil

US President Joe Biden said in a statement: “Today, America’s heart is heavy. Last night, three US service members were killed – and many wounded – during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border."

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” he added.

Jordanian officials said the attack was not on their soil, but in a border area of Syria, one outside control of the Assad regime.​​​​​​​

