Numerous artists at Spain's Goya Cinema Awards gala and Italy's Sanremo Music Festival reacted to relentless Israeli attacks on Gaza.

At the Goya Cinema Awards gala held in Spain on Saturday, Alba Flores, known for her character Nairobi in the famous Spanish TV series Money Heist, famous actress and singer Ana Belen, director Estibaliz Urresola, director Alejandro Martin and singer Salvador Sobral made statements condemning Israel's brutal war in Gaza.

In addition, many of the Spanish artists who attended the gala night gave the message: “Stop the arms trade. Immediate ceasefire in Gaza" with labels they attached to their palms or badges on their clothes.

The anti-war and "stop genocide" messages of some artists also attracted attention at the 74th Sanremo Music Festival in Italy.

Italian singer Dargen D'amico, one of the names who performed at the event, said: "History does not accept to remain silent. Hold the fire."

'Bombing hospitals for a piece of land'

Eros Ramazzotti, one of the world-famous Italian singers, said on the stage where he appeared as a guest artist on Feb. 8, said: "Nearly, 500,000 children live in conflict zones.”

Tunisian-Italian rapper Ghali Amdouni also attracted attention with the phrase, "They are bombing hospitals for a piece of land," in a verse of his song Casa Mia (My Home), which he sang at the festival.

Amdouni came in 4th in the final of the Sanremo Music Festival with this song. As Ghali left the stage after singing his song on the final night, he said: "Stop the genocide."

Israel's Ambassador to Rome Alon Bar, posted on his X account and did not hide his discomfort with the anti-war messages in Sanremo, claiming that the festival was used for "hate and provocative" discourses.