Israel will cap the number of Muslims who want to offer Friday prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque during the upcoming Ramadan holy month, the police minister has said, citing concern the flashpoint site could see protests against the war in Gaza.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Tuesday his bid to bar most Muslim citizens from Friday prayers during Ramadan was overruled by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Still, he said a cap of 40,000 to 50,000 would be imposed, having successfully argued against officials who wanted 120,00 to 150,000 admitted.

"My position in principle was accepted over (those who thought) a whole promenade of Israeli Arabs should be allowed in," he told Army Radio.

Al Aqsa, one of Islam's holiest shrines, is part of occupied East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in a 1967 war and the focus of Palestinian statehood hopes.

Rules about access have been a frequent source of friction, including for Muslims who make up 18 percent of Israel's population, particularly during Ramadan, which begins this year around March 10.

'Ben-Gvir is an arsonist'

Israel has imposed restrictions in the past — mostly on younger Palestinians from occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank. More than four months into the Gaza war, worries about flare-ups are spiralling.

The latest measure drew condemnation from leaders, including opposition lawmaker Ahmad Tibi, who said the far-right Ben-Gvir is an "arsonist, but who has above him someone who is responsible and is handing him a jerrycan of petrol".

Ben-Gvir voiced disappointment that Netanyahu had not accepted his proposal to empower police to enter the Al Aqsa Mosque compound and remove any flags or signs erected in support of Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group.

Citing the plight of hostages held in Gaza, Ben-Gvir argued it would be a "picture of defeat" to allow such displays of Hamas solidarity in the city Israel deems its capital, a status not recognised widely abroad.

Hamas is believed to be holding more than 130 Israeli hostages following its Oct. 7 cross-border attack into Israel.

Israel has since pounded Gaza. The ensuing Israeli attacks have killed nearly 29,195 and injured about 69,170 with mass destruction and shortages of necessities, while less than 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

Israel has also clamped down on entry by Palestinians to Al Aqsa. A police spokesperson did not immediately detail plans for any Palestinian access to the compound.