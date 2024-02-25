Sunday, February 25, 2024

1715 GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that plans for Kiev's long-awaited counteroffensive last year had been leaked to Russia ahead of time.

Ukraine's counteroffensive in 2023, powered by billions of dollars in Western arms, largely fell flat, failing to break through multiple lines of Russian defences and fortifications.

"Our counteroffensive action plans were on the Kremlin's table before the counteroffensive actions began," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kiev

1728 GMT — Ukraine needs Western aid to win war after setbacks: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his country's victory "depends" on support from the West and expressed hope the United States would approve a critical package of military aid.

In a rare acknowledgment of setbacks, Zelenskyy said 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the war and that plans for last summer's failed counteroffensive had been leaked to Russia.

1700 GMT — Macron to host European leaders to bolster support for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to host European leaders on Monday for a conference aimed at strengthening Western support for Ukraine amid growing concern that backing for Kiev is waning two years into its fight against Russia.

The meeting at the Elysee Palace will be a chance for participants to "reaffirm their unity as well as their determination to defeat the war of aggression waged by Russia in Ukraine", the French presidency said.

1650 GMT — Russian forces will attempt another offensive in summer,: Zelenskyy

Russian forces will attempt to conduct another offensive in Ukraine in late May or summer, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We will prepare for their assault. Their assault that began on Oct. 8 has not brought any results, I think," Zelenskyy told a news conference.

1649 GMT — German foreign minister cuts visit to southern Ukraine short over Russian drone sighting

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was forced to cut short her tour of a waterworks facility in southern Ukraine after the spotting of a Russian drone, German media has reported .

Baerbock had been visiting the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv when members of the delegation were asked to promptly return to armored vehicles in Baerbock's convoy after a Russian drone was sighted flying over the facility, German news agency dpa quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesperson as saying on the sidelines of the visit.

1536 GMT — 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed during Russia's offensive: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed during Russia's two-year-old "full-scale invasion", disclosing the first official figure for military losses in many months.

The Ukrainian leader told reporters at a news conference that he could not disclose figures for the number of wounded, saying that would help Russian military planning.

1017 GMT —Half of Western weapons to Ukraine arrive late: Kiev

Some 50 percent of Western arms deliveries to Ukraine do not arrive on time, Kiev’s defence minister has said.

Rustem Umerov made the remark during a televised conference in Kiev one day after Russia's full-scale offensive reached its two-year mark.

1052 GMT — Russia improves positions in Donetsk region, pushes further into Ukraine

Russia has said that its forces had taken more advantageous positions near Avdiivka and Donetsk after President Vladimir Putin ordered the military to push further into Ukraine after two years of full-scale war.

Russia's defence ministry said its troops had pushed back Ukrainian forces near Klishchiivka, Dyleyevka and Kurdiumivka in the Donetsk region and taken better positions near Avdiivka which fell to Russia earlier this month.

"In the Donetsk direction, un its of the Southern grouping of troops improved the situation along the front line and defeated formations of the 22nd, 28th and 92nd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Klishchiivka, Dyleyevka and Kurdiumivka," it said.

1010 GMT — Ukraine expands defence sector with 500 companies, says minister

Ukraine tripled its weapons production last year and 500 companies are now working in the country's defence sector, Kiev's strategic industries minister has said.

Oleksandr Kamyshin said during a televised conference in Kiev that 100 states and 400 private companies were involved in the effort and that Ukraine this year plans "to considerably increase ammunition production."

In a separate address, Ukraine's digital minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, said 90 percent of the drones used on the battlefield against Russian forces were produced in Ukraine.

0626 GMT — Sri Lanka ends long-term visa extensions for Russians, Ukrainians

Sri Lanka has said it had ended long-term tourist visa extensions for thousands of Russians and Ukrainians using the policy to live on the island since Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"The government is not granting further visa extensions," Commissioner-General of Immigration Harsha Ilukpitiya told AFP, giving a March 7 deadline for departure.

"The flight situation has now normalised and they have no difficulty in getting back." Just over 288,000 Russians and nearly 20,000 Ukrainians have visited Sri Lanka in the past two years, according to official figures.

0618 GMT — Ukraine downed many Russian drones in night attack: army

Ukraine destroyed 16 out of 18 attack drones launched overnight by Russia, Kiev's military has said.

The air force said the Iranian-made drones had been shot down over eight regions across central, western and southern Ukraine, including the capital region, it said on the Telegram messaging app.

