1913 GMT –– Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Ankara will continue its efforts for "fair peace" between Russia and Ukraine.

"While we continue our solidarity with Ukraine, we will continue to endeavor to end the war with fair peace based on negotiations," Erdogan said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymr Zelenskyy in Istanbul.

"Türkiye is ready to host a peace summit in which Russia will also be present," he added. He said that Türkiye will "strongly" support the reconstruction of the war-stricken Ukraine.

Erdogan said the Black Sea Grain Initiative allowed nearly 33 million tons of grain to reach those in need, preventing a global food crisis. "We are pleased that our bilateral trade remains stable despite the war," he said.

"The entry into force of the free trade agreement (with Ukraine) as soon as possible will undoubtedly give a new impetus to our relations," the Turkish president added.

1725 GMT –– Safety at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant worsening, Ukraine says

Safety at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine is worsening daily, Ukraine's energy minister said, pledging to keep pressuring Russia at the UN nuclear watchdog to withdraw from the site.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution late on Thursday condemning Russia's control of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant and expressing "grave concern" at lack of staffing and maintenance two years after its capture.

"The general situation is moving to (a) nuclear accident and it's very important to stop immediately this (Russian) presence," Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko told a news conference.

1642 GMT – Ukraine needs unrestricted, timely arms supplies: Kiev

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the country needs unrestricted and timely arms supplies to fight Russian forces.

"The strategy of dripping support for Ukraine drop by drop does not work anymore," he told a press conference in the capital of Lithuania.

"What is required is an unrestricted and timely supply of all types of weapons and ammunition to ensure that Ukraine defeats Russia and the war in Europe does not spill over," he said.

1644 GMT –– Ukraine to receive 6 billion euro from EU in next two months, PM says

Ukraine will receive 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) from the European Union via its four-year Ukraine facility in the next two months, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

The government expects to receive 4.5 billion euros in March and another 1.5 billion euros in April, Shmyhal told a government meeting.

"This year, we aim to receive about 16 billion euros from the European Union. Ukraine will have the resources to fight and win. It is our key objective and we will do everything possible for it," Shmyhal said.

Finance ministry data showed that Ukraine received about $73.6 billion in foreign financing in 2022 and 2023. But in the first two months of this year, Kiev received only $1.2 billion as major financing packages were delayed or blocked.

1624 GMT –– IAEA head Grossi held 'professional and frank' talks with Russia's Putin

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi described his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week as "professional and frank," the IAEA said in a statement.

The IAEA said the discussions focused on the paramount importance of reducing the still significant nuclear safety and security risks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.

1434 GMT –– Torture part of Russia's war policy in Ukraine: UN expert

Russian armed forces and associated groups systematically use torture in Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine, pointing to a "deliberate policy," a United Nations expert said.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Alice Jill Edwards, said she had drawn that conclusion following a visit to war-stricken Ukraine in September.

"The volume of credible allegations of torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman or humiliating treatment or punishment (indicate that) torture is an element of Russia's war policy," she told the UN Human Rights Council.

"These grievous crimes appear to be neither random nor incidental."

1422 GMT –– Kiev briefs visiting Chinese delegation on security situation in Ukraine

Ukrainian officials gave a briefing on the current security situation in the country to a visiting Chinese delegation led by Beijing's special envoy for regional affairs.

"The (Ukrainian) Presidential Office hosted a briefing chaired by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak on the security situation in Ukraine and other topical issues for the delegation of the People's Republic of China headed by Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasian Affairs," a Ukrainian presidency statement said.

Noting that this is Li's second visit to the country since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war over two years ago, the statement said the Chinese delegation was briefed on multiple issues, including the situation on the front line, the functioning of the grain corridor, and the return of prisoners of war.

1329 GMT –– Russian attack on Ukraine's Sumy kills 2, injures 26: officials

Russian missile attack on Ukraine's northern city of Sumy has killed two people and injured 26 more, the regional administration said.

"The premises of the school, the central city hospital, the regional emergency medical care center, and the water utility were damaged," it said on Facebook.

On Thursday, following the attack on the region close to the Russian border and front line, the authorities said one person was injured.

They published an updated report on Friday, adding that rescue work was completed. Six wounded remain in hospitals.

1303 GMT –– Russia says Ukrainian drone attack killed two on border

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian border region of Belgorod killed two people, the Russian governor said.

He said three Ukrainian "kamikaze drones" hit the village of Rozhdestvenska, close to the border with Ukraine, in a region that has come under frequent artillery, rocket and drone attack throughout the two-year conflict.

"As a result of the explosions, two people were killed and a third man was serious wounded," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on Telegram.

1218 GMT –– Czech-led collection can get Ukraine 300,000 shells: PM

The Czech Republic prime minister said an international initiative to buy arms for Ukraine from outside Europe had raised enough money to buy 300,000 shells, revising down figures given by the president.

President Petr Pavel said Ukraine would get 800,000 shells within weeks as 18 donor countries had pledged funding.

"We have managed to raise enough money to buy the first batch of 300,000 artillery shells," Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in an update.

1215 GMT –– French companies to produce military equipment in Ukraine, defence minister says

French companies will produce military equipment in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said, a move meant to help the country in its war against Russia.

"French companies will establish partnerships — three of them particularly, for drones and terrestrial material — with Ukrainian companies to produce spare parts on Ukrainian soil, and maybe even ammunition later, but this would take more time," Lecornu told broadcasters BFMTV-RMC.

He said civilian staff of the French defence industry would be present in Ukraine for production starting this summer.

1205 GMT –– India says it uncovers trafficking racket duping people into fighting for Russia in Ukraine

India said it had uncovered a "major human trafficking network" which lured young men to Russia with the promise of jobs only to force them to fight in the war in Ukraine.

About 35 men have been sent to Russia in the scheme so far, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said, an increase from the 20 men that the Indian foreign ministry had earlier mentioned.

At least two men who went to Russia expecting to work as "helpers" in the army have died while fighting at the front, their families have said. The Indian Embassy in Russia confirmed one of those deaths.

"The trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed at front bases in Russia-Ukraine War Zone against their wishes," the CBI said, adding that some of the victims were also "grievously injured" in the war zone.

1119 GMT — Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives in Istanbul for talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Istanbul to meet with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The plane carrying Zelenskyy and his accompanying delegation, including Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, landed at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul.

"The visit will encompass a detailed discussion of the course of the Ukraine-Russia war, the recent situation of contacts regarding the continuation of the Grain Corridor Agreement, and the efforts for lasting peace in the region," Türkiye's Communications Directorate had said in an earlier statement.

The talks will also address bilateral relations.

0830 GMT — US embassy warns of imminent attack in Moscow by 'extremists'

The US embassy in Russia has warned that "extremists" had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow, hours after Russian security services said they had foiled a planned shooting at a synagogue by Daesh.

The embassy, which has repeatedly urged all US citizens to leave Russia immediately, gave no further details about the nature of the threat but said people should avoid concerts and crowds and be aware of their surroundings.

"The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and US citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours," the embassy said on its website.

It issued its warning several hours after Russia's Federal Security Service, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said it had foiled an attack on a synagogue in Moscow by a cell of Daesh.

0801 GMT — Kiev pushes peace plan, reveals N Korean arms evidence to China

Senior Ukrainian officials, in a meeting with a Chinese regional envoy, have pressed Kiev's plan to end the two-year conflict with Russia and presented what they said was evidence of North Korean weaponry supplied to Moscow.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential administration, wrote on Telegram that he and his team presented the situation on the battlefield and Kiev's peace proposals to Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs.

Yermak said the Ukrainian side "discussed with Li Hui the prospects for establishing a just peace for Ukraine, the restoration of our country's territorial integrity and sovereignty on the basis of the Ukrainian peace formula".

Ukraine's peace plan, as presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calls for removing all Russian troops, restoring Ukraine's 1991 post-Soviet borders and a process to make Russia accountable for its actions.

In a statement on Friday, the Chinese foreign ministry said Li "held frank and friendly talks" with Yermak, Ukraine's first deputy prime minister and foreign minister on both countries' ties and the Ukraine crisis, but gave no details.

0756 GMT — Russian strike on Kharkiv kills two as dozens of drones downed

A late-night Russian strike on the northeastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv killed two people, the region's governor has said, as both Moscow and Kiev reported a wave of overnight aerial attacks.

Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov said Russia launched a "series of shelling" attacks on the town of Kupyansk, close to the frontlines, late on Thursday night.

"Houses and cars were damaged. A 36-year-old man was rescued from the rubble. A 64-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man died," he wrote on Telegram.

A separate missile attack on a residential area in the town of Chuguiv, also in the Kharkiv region, injured seven, the governor added.

"Russians shelled Chuguiv with S-300 air defence systems. It hit the ground in a residential area and smashed windows in a nine-storey apartment building," Synegubov said.

0609 GMT — Russia, Ukraine down dozens of drones overnight

Russia and Ukraine have said they downed dozens of drones overnight, as both launched overnight attacks on each other's targets behind the stretched frontlines.

Drones — both attack craft packed with explosives and those with advanced cameras for reconnaissance — have been used extensively throughout the two-year war.

Ukraine's air force said Russia fired 37 Iranian-style "Shahed" kamikaze drones and three missiles at its territory overnight.

"As a result of combat operations, 33 'Shaheds' were shot down in the Kirovograd, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions," it said in a post on Telegram.

In Moscow, the defence ministry said it intercepted 16 Ukrainian drones in the early hours of Friday.

Some 15 were destroyed over the southern Volgograd region, the closest part of which is around 300 kilometres (185 miles) from the frontlines in eastern Ukraine.

Another drone was shot down over the Belgorod border region, the Russian defence ministry said.

0251 GMT —Biden says won't 'bow down' to Putin, calls for Ukraine aid

US President Joe Biden has vowed he will not "bow down" to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, fiercely criticising rival Donald Trump in his State of the Union address.

Biden lashed out at his predecessor and presumed Republican rival in November elections and urged the divided Congress to approve stalled military aid to Ukraine.

"Putin of Russia is on the march, invading Ukraine and sowing chaos throughout Europe and beyond," Biden said. "If anybody in this room thinks Putin will stop at Ukraine, I assure you he will not."

"It wasn't long ago when a Republican president named Ronald Reagan thundered, 'Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall," Biden said, invoking the famous 1987 Berlin speech in the waning days of the Cold War.

"My predecessor, a former Republican president, tells Putin, 'Do whatever the hell you want,' That's a quote," Biden told the joint session.

"I think it's outrageous, it's dangerous, and it's unacceptable," Biden said. "My message to President Putin, who I've known for a long time, is simple — We will not walk away," Biden said. "I will not bow down," Biden said.

2332 GMT — Russian attacks kills three in north, northeastern Ukraine: officials

Russian attacks have killed two civilians in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region and another man further west in Chernihiv region, local officials said.

Oleh Synehubov, Governor of the Kharkiv region, said an attack by multiple rocket launchers killed two civilians in Kupiansk, an area recaptured by Ukrainian forces in late 2022 but where Russian forces are now active.

Synehubov, writing on Telegram, said a strike in the town of Chuhuiv, outside the regional centre of Kharkiv, injured two people.

An apartment building and a shop suffered damage.

In the Chernihiv region, north of Kiev, a mortar fire killed one person, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said on Telegram.

2320 GMT — Ukraine presses peace plan in talks with China

Senior Ukrainian officials, in a meeting with a Chinese regional envoy, pressed Kiev's plan to end the conflict with Russia and presented what they said was evidence of North Korean weaponry supplied to Moscow.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential administration, wrote on Telegram that he and his team presented the situation on the battlefield and Kiev's peace proposals to Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs.

Yermak said the Ukrainian side "discussed with Li Hui the prospects for establishing a just peace for Ukraine, the restoration of our country's territorial integrity and sovereignty on the basis of the Ukrainian peace formula".

Yermak said they showed the Chinese delegation examples of fragments of downed missiles and weapons that North Korea made and gave to Russia to attack Ukraine.

