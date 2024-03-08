WORLD
Thousands of pregnant women at risk as gangs bring Haiti to standstill
Almost 3,000 pregnant women could lose access to essential health care while up to 450 could face life-threatening obstetric complications if they do not receive medical assistance, says UN's office in the Caribbean country.
A group of Haitians gather in front of the Marriott hotel, where they believe Haiti's PM Ariel Henry is staying, to protest against him four days after he arrived in Puerto Rico, on March 8, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
March 8, 2024

Up to 3,000 pregnant women in Haiti risk losing access to crucial health care, the UN has warned, as humanitarian conditions in the capital, Port-au-Prince, continue to deteriorate.

"If greater Port-au-Prince remains at a standstill in the coming weeks, almost 3,000 pregnant women could be denied access to essential health care, and almost 450 could face life-threatening obstetric complications if they do not receive medical assistance," the UN's office in Haiti said in a statement on Friday.

The UN also warned that more than 500 sexual abuse victims could be deprived of medical care by the end of March if conditions do not improve.

"Today, too many women and girls in Haiti are victims of indiscriminate violence committed by armed gangs. The United Nations stands by them and is committed to continuing to provide the assistance they need," said the UN's Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Ulrika Richardson.

"Fighting to stop violence against women in Haiti and investing in them is indispensable for ensuring a just, prosperous and peaceful society."

RelatedUN alarmed by worsening violence in Haiti, calls for political deal

Demands for Henry's resignation

Gang violence led by Jimmy Cherizier "Barbecue" has engulfed the long-troubled Caribbean nation last week, prompting warnings from aid groups of a shortage of medical facilities and staff.

The Haiti crisis has drawn concern from the US, which has told the country's absent Prime Minister Ariel Henry to enact "urgent" political reform to prevent further escalation.

Criminal groups, which already control much of the capital as well as roads leading to the rest of the country, have attacked key infrastructure in recent days, including two prisons, allowing the majority of their 3,800 inmates to escape.

The gangs, along with some ordinary Haitians, are seeking the resignation of Henry, who was due to leave office in February but instead agreed to a power-sharing deal with the opposition until new elections are held.

Henry was in Kenya when the violence broke out and has since been unable to return to Haiti, reportedly stranded instead in Puerto Rico.

SOURCE:AFP
