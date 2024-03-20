Türkiye's EU accession process is too important to be left to the limited "political agendas of some countries," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

"I reiterated that Türkiye's EU membership process is too important to be left to the narrow political agendas of some countries," said Fidan on Wednesday in a joint news conference with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares​​​​​​​.

His remarks came after a meeting held by the two ministers in Ankara.

Fidan said Spain from the beginning has been among the countries that sincerely support Türkiye’s EU membership process, emphasising that EU membership remains a strategic objective for Ankara.

Security cooperation in Mediterranean

The Turkish foreign minister further stated that Türkiye and Spain are two important countries in the Mediterranean Basin, which is faced with challenges such as conflicts, terrorism, climate crisis, and irregular migration, and their surroundings.

”Türkiye and Spain, located at the eastern and western ends of the Mediterranean, feel these crises closely. As two countries that have been combating terrorism for years, we attach special importance to enhancing our security cooperation,” he added.

Fidan also said that 8th Türkiye-Spain Inter-Governmental Summit will be held in June.

Updating of the customs union with EU, visa issues

Türkiye hoped the advancement of relations between Ankara and the EU institutions with a more “positive agenda, independent of the results of the European Parliament elections,” Fidan added.

"The EU, as a higher entity separate from European countries, has a distinct legal personality. While we develop direct relationships with European countries, we have a different institutional relationship with the EU,” he said.

Pointing out that this situation could often work against Türkiye, Fidan highlighted that with the re-election of Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2023, Ankara’s perspective on EU membership had not changed, reiterating that its strategic intentions and vision remained the same.

Telling that there is a process for EU accession, Fidan underlined the necessity of political will being demonstrated beforehand.

"Later on, we witnessed that this political will eroded and gradually disappeared, and a completely different political mindset and climate prevailed within the EU regarding Türkiye,” he said.

Fidan stated that among the areas that need to be progressed for the benefit of both sides in relations with the EU are the updating of the customs union, visa issues, various trade privileges, and tackling migration.

Spain's unwavering support for Türkiye's EU process

Albares also underscored the robust and multifaceted relationship between Spain and Türkiye, highlighting their political, economic, and cultural ties.

He acknowledged Türkiye’s membership in NATO and its candidacy for the European Union, expressing Spain's unwavering support for Türkiye’s European aspirations.

“We consistently support the dialogue between Türkiye and the European Union and we want the candidacy to be approved,” the minister said, highlighting Türkiye’s importance as a partner.

Albares told reporters that he believes all EU countries should actively support Türkiye’s EU membership bid.

While there are established “roadmaps” for progress, “further efforts” are needed, especially concerning the existing “Customs Union” between Türkiye and the EU.

Principled stance on Gaza

Concerning Gaza, which is currently under Israeli siege, the Turkish minister said, "Spain is one of the countries within the EU, that has taken a principled stance on Gaza from the very beginning and stands by the Palestinian people. Spain's commendable stance also demonstrate that the Palestinian issue is universal cause, transcending religious and ethnic identities."

Fidan underlined that they had the opportunity to thoroughly evaluate the regional and international security implications of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza with his Spanish counterpart, stressing the need for an "immediate ceasefire."

He said that humanitarian aid must be delivered immediately and uninterrupted, reiterating their belief that lasting peace in the region can only be achieved on the basis of a two-state solution.

Fidan highlighted that global public opinion has been urging Israel to end the war in Gaza, yet the Israeli government continues to kill innocent Palestinians and condemn more than two million people to hunger.

”We are certain of one thing: the members of the Israeli government will be held accountable for the crimes they have committed in front of justice sooner or later,” he said.

He added that this “racist mindset, which violates international law and human conscience, will be crushed under the feet of the whole world."

Unilateral and multilateral pressure on Israel

Fidan stated that Ankara continues to exert both unilateral and multilateral pressure for all possible measures to create pressure on Israel on all international platforms it is a member of.

”This is not only about preventing the tragedy there, but it is also about preventing larger global crises and regional wars. One would have to be extremely narrow-minded not to see this. The whole of humanity, the relevant public opinion, really needs to see what kind of disasters the Gaza crisis and the humanitarian tragedy there are heralding,” he added.

Fidan expressed full support for Spain's steps and proposals both as a state and within the EU, stating that they are completely behind them.

He said that organising a peace conference, recognising the state of Palestine, and emerging security guarantees are indeed very important alternative proposals that have come up in the path towards a solution.

Peace in Middle East

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno on his part expressed the urgency of a swift and lasting ceasefire in the besieged Gaza, where Israeli attacks since last October have killed more than 31,000 Palestinians and more than half of the population is facing catastrophic levels of hunger.

“We expressed the need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire. We said that unconditional humanitarian aid must reach Gaza,’’ Albares told a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

Albares highlighted Spain's significant increase in humanitarian aid since the conflict's onset, and reiterated the call for the release of all hostages.

Albares paid an official visit to Türkiye for a bilateral meeting with Fidan, and discussed Türkiye-EU relations and current regional and international developments including the crisis in Gaza and other challenges in the Middle East.

He said they also talked about “what efforts they can make and how peace can be restored in the Middle East."

“Spain is strengthening its peace policy with the whole world and its partners,’’ he said.

The establishment of a permanent state of Palestine

Albares emphasised that “future of peace in the region’’ necessitates the “establishment of a permanent state of Palestine.’’

“The state of Palestine must be established permanently,’’ he said.

Stressing the importance of enduring peace, the Spanish minister highlighted that ‘’security, peace, and stability’’ are essential not only for Palestinians and Israelis but also ‘’for all nations in the Middle East.’’

He underscored the “significant role Türkiye plays", particularly in light of the ‘’major crisis currently facing’’ the world.

This crisis has been thoroughly deliberated upon in “brainstorming sessions’’ between the foreign ministers, Albares said.

Russia-Ukraine war

During the meeting, the two ministers also discussed the Russia-Ukraine war which has entered its third year, said Hakan Fidan.

He reiterated Türkiye’s “strong support” for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, stressing the expectation for a fair and lasting peace to be achieved as soon as possible.

”We will continue to work with a vision to develop joint initiatives with Spain that will make a difference in global issues. Drawing strength from the cultural heritage of Anatolia and the Iberian Peninsula, we initiated the Alliance of Civilizations in 2005 with our joint venture.

”We are determined to further enhance our pioneering role in promoting dialogue and mutual understanding,” he added.

The Spanish minister also emphasised Türkiye’s pivotal role in regional stability, particularly in the context of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“Türkiye has taken a very successful stance on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. It overcame the insecurity in the Black Sea, including food insecurity, last year,” Albares said, adding that they will “all make efforts for Ukraine to be freer, sovereign, and respected.”