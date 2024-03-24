CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Renowned Bosnian writer Abdulah Sidran dies at 79
Abdulah Sidran, acclaimed for his literary contributions and screenplay for Emir Kusturica's "When Father Was Away on Business," leaves behind a legacy of cultural richness and critical insight into the Balkans.
Renowned Bosnian writer Abdulah Sidran dies at 79
Sidran's declining health led him to withdraw from the public last year, and communicate only via social media. / Photo: AFP Archive / Others
March 24, 2024

Bosnian author and poet Abdulah Sidran, who screenwrote a Cannes-winning film by Serbian director Emir Kusturica, has died in Sarajevo, aged 79, local media reported at the weekend.

Sidran, who died late on Saturday, penned the script for Kusturica's "When Father Was Away on Business", which won the Palme d'Or prize at Cannes in 1985.

He also co-wrote Kusturica's 1981 movie "Do You remember Dolly Bell?".

RelatedEU leaders agree to open membership talks with Bosnia

Born in Sarajevo in 1944, Sidran started publishing literary works, notably poetry, in the 1960s.

He was an outspoken critic of the forces that have repeatedly torn the Balkans apart, including his native Sarajevo.

"Persecution along political lines in one generation... is transmitted to the next generations," Sidran said in an 2011 interview with a local TV station.

"It's the curse of the Balkans, the curse of our destinies that here... the past is 'hotter' than the present."

Sarajevo mayor Benjamina Karic paid tribute to Sidran on Facebook: "We will remember you forever for your testimony about the beauty, soul, and pride of the Bosnian man, about the values that make one a human."

Sidran had suffered serious health issues over the past year, leading him to withdraw from the public and communicate only occasionally via social media.

He was a member of the Bosnian academy of sciences and arts (ANUBiH) and received a series of national and international literary accolades.

They include France's PEN centre Freedom Award for his book of poetry "Sarajevo Coffin" ("Sarajevski Tabut" in Bosnian), published during the country's 1991-1995 war.

RelatedTürkiye: Key partner for Western Balkans, says Bosnian FM
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us