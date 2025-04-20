WORLD
Ecuador on alert amid alleged assassination plot against President-elect
The government says foreign assassins are plotting attacks and unrest ahead of Noboa’s inauguration, accusing criminal groups and political factions defeated at the ballot box of collusion.
Noboa, set to be sworn in on May 24, faces the challenge of stabilizing a country plagued by cartel violence. / Photo: AFP
April 20, 2025

Ecuador's government has placed the country on “maximum alert” following an intelligence report of an alleged plot to assassinate President-elect Daniel Noboa.

"We strongly condemn and reject any attempt to harm the life of the President of the Republic, State authorities, and public officials," the Ministry of Government said in an official statement released on X on Saturday.

"The State is on maximum alert," it added.

The intelligence reports claim that assassins were entering Ecuador from Mexico and other countries to carry out "terrorist attacks" and "street unrest through violent demonstrations".

The statement blamed "criminal organisations, in collusion with political sectors defeated at the ballot box", though no names were provided.

"These actions are not only aimed at destabilising the government but also at undermining democracy, Ecuador’s sovereignty, peace, and the rule of law," it said.

According to the ministry, the Armed Forces, National Police, and intelligence agencies are working in coordination to detect and “neutralise” any threats.

"We will respond with full force—our resolve will be tested. Let it not be forgotten: we prevail and will continue to prevail."

No specific individuals or groups were named in the statement, and officials have not yet disclosed further operational details.

Ecuador's new president repeals drug guidelines, vows to tackle trafficking

The newly sworn-in president had pledged to abolish the policy during the campaign, asserting that it "encourages micro-trafficking in schools and creates a whole generation of addicted children."

“Electoral fraud”

The announcement came amid rising political tensions in the country.

Noboa defeated Luisa Gonzalez in the April 13 runoff, but Gonzalez has accused him of "grotesque electoral fraud".

Ecuador's electoral council and international observers have dismissed her claims.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who supports Gonzalez, has not recognised Noboa’s win.

After the report on the alleged plot against Noboa surfaced, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry rejected any suggestion of involvement: "Our country is and always will be guided by the principle of non-intervention."

Colombia has also not officially recognised the result. Noboa, set to be sworn in on May 24, faces the challenge of stabilising a country plagued by cartel violence, with one killing per hour reported earlier this year.

