Thousands of Rohingya displaced due to conflict in Myanmar gathered along the Myanmar-Bangladesh border near the transboundary Naf River to seek refuge, a Rohingya leader in Bangladesh has said.

The persecuted Rohingya in Myanmar’s Rakhine state are becoming victims of the ongoing conflict between the junta forces and the insurgent groups.

Rohingya people in groups are leaving villages amid escalating conflict, Mohammad Nur Hashem, a Rohingya Majhi, or community leader, in the Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp, said over the phone.

About 1.2 million Rohingya from Myanmar are residing in congested refugee camps in southeastern Cox's Bazar who fled crackdowns by the Myanmar military in August 2017.

“At least 200 Rohingya have managed to cross the Bangladesh border and reached refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. They mostly dodge the security at night and pass the Naf River through small boats risking their lives,” he explained.

A Rohingya man seeking refuge told local Channel24 TV that the ongoing conflict between the junta forces and rebel fighters has forced them to flee for safety.

Raging conflict

Last week, the Arakan Army and other rebel groups intensified attacks at the camp of the Junta forces in the north of Maungdaw in Rakhine State which displaced many of the persecuted Rohingya people.

Hashem said one of his nephews fled home from his village in Maungdaw after heavy shelling and conflict between junta forces and rebel fighters started on April 17.

“We haven't had contact with him since he left home,” he added, lamenting the situation in Myanmar that forced people to seek refuge in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh repeatedly stated that it remained alert to check for any fresh Rohingya influx. The border forces have tightened security along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in southeastern Cox’s Bazar district.

Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, another Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar, also confirmed that about a thousand Rohingya have gathered along the southeastern border.

He said: “Rohingya every day gather in groups along the Bangladesh border for shelter but tight security hardly allows them to enter.”

Abu Saleh Mohammad Obaidullah, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner in Cox’s Bazar, said that Bangladesh border forces are ensuring security along the border to check any illegal border crossing.

He, however, said they don’t have any news of “a big Rohingya gathering” along the transboundary Naf River border of Bangladesh yet.