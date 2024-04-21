WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands gather at Bangladesh border seeking refuge: Rohingya leader
About 1.2 million Rohingya from Myanmar are residing in congested refugee camps in southeastern Cox's Bazar who fled crackdowns by the Myanmar military in August 2017.
Thousands gather at Bangladesh border seeking refuge: Rohingya leader
At least 200 Rohingya have managed to cross the Bangladesh border and reached refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar in recent conflicts. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 21, 2024

Thousands of Rohingya displaced due to conflict in Myanmar gathered along the Myanmar-Bangladesh border near the transboundary Naf River to seek refuge, a Rohingya leader in Bangladesh has said.

The persecuted Rohingya in Myanmar’s Rakhine state are becoming victims of the ongoing conflict between the junta forces and the insurgent groups.

Rohingya people in groups are leaving villages amid escalating conflict, Mohammad Nur Hashem, a Rohingya Majhi, or community leader, in the Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp, said over the phone.

About 1.2 million Rohingya from Myanmar are residing in congested refugee camps in southeastern Cox's Bazar who fled crackdowns by the Myanmar military in August 2017.

“At least 200 Rohingya have managed to cross the Bangladesh border and reached refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. They mostly dodge the security at night and pass the Naf River through small boats risking their lives,” he explained.

A Rohingya man seeking refuge told local Channel24 TV that the ongoing conflict between the junta forces and rebel fighters has forced them to flee for safety.

RelatedEleven Rohingya found dead after Indonesia boat capsize: UN

Raging conflict

Last week, the Arakan Army and other rebel groups intensified attacks at the camp of the Junta forces in the north of Maungdaw in Rakhine State which displaced many of the persecuted Rohingya people.

Hashem said one of his nephews fled home from his village in Maungdaw after heavy shelling and conflict between junta forces and rebel fighters started on April 17.

“We haven't had contact with him since he left home,” he added, lamenting the situation in Myanmar that forced people to seek refuge in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh repeatedly stated that it remained alert to check for any fresh Rohingya influx. The border forces have tightened security along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in southeastern Cox’s Bazar district.

Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, another Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar, also confirmed that about a thousand Rohingya have gathered along the southeastern border.

He said: “Rohingya every day gather in groups along the Bangladesh border for shelter but tight security hardly allows them to enter.”

Abu Saleh Mohammad Obaidullah, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner in Cox’s Bazar, said that Bangladesh border forces are ensuring security along the border to check any illegal border crossing.

He, however, said they don’t have any news of “a big Rohingya gathering” along the transboundary Naf River border of Bangladesh yet.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us