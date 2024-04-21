WORLD
Protesters rally in France against racism, Islamophobia
Demonstrators denounce police violence in France and express solidarity with Gaza amid humanitarian crisis.
Demonstrators hold a banner reading "stop racisms, stop islamophobia" during a protest "against racism, against Islamophobia" at the call of various organisations in Paris on April 21, 2024. / Photo: AFP
April 21, 2024

Around 2,000 people gathered in Paris to protest against racism, Islamophobia and police violence in France while showing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza as they endure a humanitarian crisis.

Carrying Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyehs, or headscarves, they chanted slogans on Sunday.

They also displayed banners saying "Stop racism, stop Islamophobia," "Our children are in danger," "Stop the genocide in Gaza" and "Anti-colonialist anti-Zionist resistance."

RelatedFrance must address 'deep' police racism — UN

Leading figures from France’s populist Yellow Vest movement as well as members of the hard-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party and Black immigrants took part in the rally.

Protesters of African origin showcased their resistance through dance accompanied by local music.

People also chanted slogans in memory of a teenager of North African descent who was fatally shot last year during a police traffic stop.

RelatedFrench unrest: A symptom of deep-seated racism and institutional failures
SOURCE:AA
